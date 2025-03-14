Renowned Markets and Econometrics Expert Professor Ali Hortaçsu Affiliates with Compass Lexecon

WASHINGTON, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced that Dr. Ali Hortaçsu, the William M. Ogden Distinguished Service Professor of Economics at the University of Chicago, has affiliated with its subsidiary Compass Lexecon.

Dr. Hortaçsu specializes in using novel econometric techniques to analyze the efficiency of markets and has developed pioneering econometric methods that can be applied to industrial organization, financial markets, energy markets, the internet and a variety of market clearing mechanisms including auctions, matching and consumer search.

In 2021, Dr. Hortaçsu received the Koç University Rahmi M. Koç Medal of Science for his outstanding contributions to empirical tests of market efficiency, rational behavior and auction models.

“We are excited to have Ali join our growing roster of accomplished affiliates,” said Compass Lexecon Chairman Daniel R. Fischel. “He is a true pioneer in his field, and I know that he will be a great resource for our clients.”

Dr. Hortaçsu’s work has been published in prominent academic journals including the American Economic Review, the Journal of Political Economy, the Quarterly Journal of Economics, Econometrica and the RAND Journal of Economics. He also authored the book Structural Econometric Methods in Industrial Organization and Quantitative Marketing and served as co-editor of the Handbook of Industrial Organization, vols. 4 and 5.

Commenting on his affiliation with Compass Lexecon, Dr. Hortaçsu said, “I look forward to working with my new colleagues as we venture to solve complex analytical and measurement challenges for clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a leading global expert firm for organizations facing crisis and transformation, with more than 8,300 employees in 34 countries and territories as of December 31, 2024. The Company generated $3.69 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2024. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Matthew Bashalany

+1.617.897.1545

matthew.bashalany@fticonsulting.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.