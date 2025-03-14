Calfrac Well Services Ltd. Announces Resignation of CEO

CALGARY, Alberta, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (“Calfrac” or the “Company”) (TSX:CFW) announces that Pat Powell has resigned as Chief Executive Officer and a director of Calfrac effective immediately. The Board would like to thank Pat for his many contributions to the Company over the last three years and wish him well in the future. The Company plans to commence with a search for Mr. Powell’s permanent replacement.

About Calfrac:

Calfrac's common shares are publicly traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the trading symbol "CFW".

Calfrac provides specialized oilfield services to exploration and production companies designed to increase the production of hydrocarbons from wells with continuing operations focused throughout North America and Argentina. The Company executes on its brand promise of “Do It Safely, Do It Right, Do It Profitably” to generate long-term, sustainable returns for its shareholders.

Further information regarding Calfrac Well Services Ltd., including the most recently filed Annual Information Form, can be accessed on Calfrac’s website at www.calfrac.com or under the Company’s public filings found at www.sedarplus.ca.

For further information on this conference call, please contact:

Michael Olinek

Chief Financial Officer

(403) 234-6673

Suite 500, 407 – 8 Avenue S.W.

Calgary, Alberta, Canada T2P 1E5

Website: www.calfrac.com

