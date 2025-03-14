Royal College of Physicians responds to announcement that NHS England will be abolished

The Royal College of Physicians has responded to the announcement that NHS England will be abolished.

Responding to today’s announcement that NHS England will be abolished, Royal College of Physicians clinical vice president Dr John Dean said:

'The decision to abolish NHS England is undoubtedly a big one.

'We need to see the detail, but physicians will want to be assured that critical plans expected this year including the 10 year plan, the long term workforce plan revision, the Leng review and the review of postgraduate medical training will be delivered as planned, and that clinical leadership and expertise will be protected in the transition. Patients are our priority.

'The NHS has been through some of its toughest years in recent memory, and it will take significant efforts to turn things around. This reorganisation must not become a distraction from the huge job ahead, and we feel for all the NHS England staff affected by the news. We will work with the transition team and Department of Health and Social Care as the new structures for delivering the government’s ambitions to fix the NHS become clearer.'