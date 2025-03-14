Scottish engineers' vision is making wind turbines more profitable and efficient

EDINBURGH, United Kingdom, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edinburgh-based Reoptimize Systems, a pioneering spin-out from the University of Edinburgh, is transforming wind energy efficiency with groundbreaking technology. The company is seeking to raise an additional £1 million from original and new investors as it scales innovative solutions for global wind farms.

With over 400,000 wind turbines worldwide and an industry growing at 8-10% per year, the potential market for Reoptimize Systems is vast. By optimising wind turbine performance through data-driven software adjustments, the company delivers an average 2.3% increase in energy production without requiring hardware changes. This efficiency boost translates into a recurring revenue opportunity worth £1.5 billion globally.

Currently, Reoptimize Systems operates six pilot projects across five countries, consistently demonstrating increased turbine efficiency. The company’s technology fine-tunes turbine power curves, reducing downtime, minimising mechanical stress, and extending operational lifespan. All optimisations are executed remotely, eliminating the need for on-site interventions.

Reoptimize Systems was co-founded by experts in renewable energy, Chief Executive Officer, Juan Pablo Echenique, and Chief Product Officer, Dr. Richard Crozier. Strengthening the leadership team, the company recently appointed Dr. Mike Anderson as Board Chair. Dr. Anderson, a co-founder of Renewable Energy Systems (RES), brings decades of expertise in global renewable energy initiatives. Additionally, energy technology innovator Charlie Blair has joined the team, further reinforcing Reoptimize Systems’ position at the forefront of wind energy optimisation.

The company presents a compelling investment opportunity:

A modern turbine should be able to convert 42% of the wind’s energy into electricity, yet actual conversion rates are below 35%.

Reoptimize Systems bridges this 7% gap by collecting existing data, modelling turbine performance and adjusting control settings.

Technology has already demonstrated a 2.3% increase in energy production with no physical modifications.

All optimisations are performed remotely making implementation seamless and cost-effective.

Co-founder Dr Richard Crozier said: “The bottom line is clear: Global wind energy capacity is growing by 8-10% annually, and the recurring revenue opportunity from optimising 400,000 turbines at 2.3% efficiency improvement equals £1.5 billion.”

Dr. Mike Anderson added, “I’m thrilled to join Reoptimize Systems at this pivotal moment. Our technology enhances turbine efficiency, contributing significantly to the renewable energy transition. The potential for global impact is immense, making this an exciting opportunity for both the industry and investors.”

With its proven track record and scalable technology, Reoptimize Systems is poised to play a crucial role in accelerating the clean energy revolution, helping wind farm owners maximise profitability while advancing Net Zero targets.

Contact: victoria@mediahouse.co.uk



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d73996b6-4f9f-4793-869c-9b942781642f

Reoptimize Systems Co-founder, Dr Richard Crozier, and Wind Engineer, Luca Gajoni.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.