Bitget Wallet Rolls Out Full Berachain Integration Amid Multi-Chain Expansion





SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget Wallet , a leading Web3 non-custodial wallet, has announced its full integration with Berachain, making it the first Web3 wallet to offer comprehensive support for the rapidly growing Layer 1 blockchain. This integration enhances accessibility to Berachain's ecosystem by streamlining asset management, trading, and DeFi interactions. With built-in support for Berachain's decentralized applications (DApps) and cross-chain functionality, Bitget Wallet removes the need for manual configurations, providing users with a seamless experience.

Users can now access the Berachain mainnet in Bitget Wallet to manage and transfer assets, track real-time token prices, and conduct swaps and cross-chain transactions. Unlike other wallets that require manual network setup, Bitget Wallet offers a fully integrated experience, including native token swaps, real-time market tracking, and built-in DApp connectivity. By eliminating the reliance on external browsers or third-party tools, Bitget Wallet provides a frictionless way for users to interact with Berachain's DeFi ecosystem.

Bitget Wallet supports over 100 blockchains, continually expanding its multi-chain accessibility to help users engage with emerging networks early. Recently integrated networks include Berachain, Monad, Blast, Sahara AI, Babylon, Unichain, Sonic, Hyperliquid, and more. In addition to its technical integrations, Bitget Wallet actively fosters community engagement, providing insights into Web3 trends and ecosystem developments. As part of its ongoing collaboration with Berachain, Bitget Wallet recently hosted an X space featuring key figures from the Berachain ecosystem and is set to launch Berachain's ecosystem events on March 19, offering users new opportunities to interact and earn rewards.

"By integrating Berachain, we are enabling our users to be early participants in an evolving ecosystem," said Alvin Kan, COO of Bitget Wallet. "Berachain's innovative approach to liquidity and network security aligns with our vision of making Web3 more accessible and efficient. We look forward to strengthening our collaboration with Berachain and continuing to expand multi-chain accessibility for our users."

Berachain is an EVM-compatible Layer 1 blockchain that introduces a unique Proof-of-Liquidity (PoL) consensus mechanism. Unlike traditional Proof-of-Stake (PoS) models, PoL requires validators to provide liquidity to secure the network, creating a sustainable liquidity cycle that benefits validators, protocols, and users. Berachain also features a three-token system—BERA for gas fees, BGT for governance, and HONEY as the ecosystem's stablecoin—designed to optimize capital efficiency and support long-term participation. With its unique liquidity-driven security model, Berachain is positioning itself as a leading infrastructure for DeFi innovation.

About Bitget Wallet

Bitget Wallet is the home of Web3, uniting endless possibilities in one non-custodial wallet. With over 60 million users, it offers comprehensive onchain services, including asset management, instant swaps, rewards, staking, trading tools, live market data, a DApp browser, an NFT marketplace and crypto payment. Supporting over 100 blockchains, 20,000+ DApps, and 500,000+ tokens, Bitget Wallet enables seamless multi-chain trading across hundreds of DEXs and cross-chain bridges, along with a $300+ million protection fund to ensure safety of users' assets.

