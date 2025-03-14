Romanian Craft Gins at ProWein 2025: Magura Zamfirei Distillery Exhibits in Düsseldorf

Magura Zamfirei produces Romanian gin WolfPack Moonlight Gin won World Gin Awards 2024 color changing wold

Magura Zamfirei Distillery is proud to announce its participation in ProWein Düsseldorf 2025, the world's leading trade fair for wines and spirits.

Our goal is to highlight Romania’s ability to produce premium spirits that stand alongside the best in the world.” — Alexandru Haita, Owner & Master Distiller

ROMANIA, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProWein Düsseldorf 2025 , taking place from March 16-18, 2025, will welcome industry professionals from across the globe. Visitors are invited to Hall 7.0, Stand 70D45, where they can explore the distillery’s range of handcrafted gins.Highlight ProductsOne of the standout gins featured at the booth is Moonlight Gin , crowned "World’s Best Colour-Changing Gin" at the World Drinks Awards. This exceptional spirit blends craftsmanship with innovation, boasting a unique mix of 15 premium botanicals, including blackcurrants, vanilla, cinnamon, pink pepper, ginger, Florentine Iris, and Clitoria Ternatea. The infusion of Clitoria Ternatea gives the gin its mesmerizing color-changing effect—transforming from deep ultramarine blue to vibrant pink when mixed with tonic water. A true feast for the senses.The World Drinks Awards are known for their rigorous selection process. Each spirit is blind-tasted by an internationally recognized panel of experts, who evaluate its aroma, taste, and finish. This award is a testament not only to the superior quality of Moonlight Gin but also to its originality and craftsmanship.Another must-try at ProWein 2025 is Barrel Aged Gin, aged for 12 months in American oak barrels previously used for rum maturation. This distinctive gin balances the freshness of traditional gin with the depth and complexity imparted by oak. With its natural amber hue, Barrel Aged Gin is crafted from juniper, white mulberries, vanilla, caramelized barley malt, carob, and orange blossoms. The aging process introduces sweet and exotic notes, perfectly complementing its botanical character with the rich undertones of rum."In the dynamic spirits industry, innovation and authenticity are key. ProWein 2025 is the perfect stage to present two of our finest gins—Moonlight Gin, with its spectacular color transformation, and Barrel Aged Gin, where freshness meets the complexity of oak maturation. We are thrilled to share these creations with industry experts and showcase Romania’s place among the world’s top distilleries." — Teodor Trincă, Marketing Manager, Magura Zamfirei Distillery Visitors to the stand will also have the opportunity to experience two more exceptional gins:Dry Gin No. 4 – The first 100% Romanian craft gin, celebrated for its harmonious blend of juniper, citrus, and aromatic herbs, enriched with hibiscus, aronia, and blackberries. Smooth and versatile, it can be enjoyed neat or in sophisticated cocktails.Elixir Twenty – A premium gin featuring 20 aromatic botanicals, inspired by the natural richness of the Carpathian Mountains. Its flavor profile includes juniper, conifer buds, elderflowers, and blueberries, while its vibrant green hue comes naturally from green wheat—offering a truly unique sensory experience."Participating in ProWein Düsseldorf is an incredible opportunity to share our passion for artisanal distillation. Our goal is to highlight Romania’s ability to produce premium spirits that stand alongside the best in the world." said Alexandru Haita, Owner & Master Distiller.About ProWeinNow celebrating its 30th edition, ProWein is the leading international trade fair for the wine and spirits industry, bringing together producers, distributors, and experts from across the globe. The event provides a professional platform for tastings, masterclasses, and networking, with access reserved exclusively for industry professionals—ensuring the highest standards. Visit Magura Zamfirei Distillery at Hall 7.0, Stand 70D45 to explore our innovative craft gins, where tradition meets modern distillation.About Magura Zamfirei DistilleryFounded in Călinești, Teleorman County, Magura Zamfirei Distillery evolved naturally from agriculture to premium spirits production. With over 15 years of experience cultivating wheat, barley, rye, and corn, the distillery was born from a vision to harness Romania’s rich natural resources and produce high-quality craft gins."The idea for Magura Zamfirei Distillery emerged between 2016 and 2017, as we sought ways to diversify our agricultural business. A visit to a distillery sparked my passion for spirits, leading me to invest in education and training. Today, our gins represent the perfect balance of quality, tradition, and innovation, crafted to position Romania on the global premium spirits map." said Alexandru Haita, Owner & Master Distiller.The distillery’s production process blends traditional methods with modern techniques, using 100% natural ingredients—free from artificial additives. Each bottle reflects expertise, craftsmanship, and a deep respect for nature, delivering a truly authentic gin experience.

The Spirit of Zamfira - Discover Romania Country

