The News Forum’s A Healthy Dose Premieres Weekly, Bringing Timely Health & Wellness Insights, Airing Saturdays at 9:30 PM EST

ST. CATHARINES, Ontario, March 14, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canada’s national news broadcaster, The News Forum, continues its commitment to empowering and informing Canadians with A Healthy Dose, a fresh, engaging health and wellness show airing weekly on Saturdays at 9:30 PM EST.

Hosted by Julie Stautland, a passionate proponent for self-advocacy in health, A Healthy Dose explores a diverse range of wellness topics — from cutting-edge medical treatments to holistic health approaches — giving viewers the tools to take charge of their well-being. The show features expert guests, real-life stories of health breakthroughs, and actionable insights on everything from nutrition and mental health, to navigating the Canadian healthcare system.

Since its launch on February 8, A Healthy Dose has covered a variety of critical topics, including mental health strategies, nutrition to optimize menstrual health, and the latest research on holistic therapies. This Saturday, March 15, the show will premiere an episode on “Phytic Acid” featuring Amy Puzey of goodphyte. The episodes dives into how this compound impacts nutrient absorption and overall health, how Puzey hopes to address hidden hunger globally, and the promising results they’ve seen with a variety of auto-immune issues. Upcoming episodes will tackle essential issues such as Long COVID, breast cancer diagnosis in Canada, understanding food labels, living (and thriving) with Multiple Sclerosis (MS), optimizing gut health, and more — ensuring Canadians stay informed about the latest in health and wellness.

“Our goal with A Healthy Dose is to empower individuals — especially women — by equipping them with the knowledge and practical solutions to improve their overall health and well-being,” said Host, Julie Stautland. “Health is so much more than just physical fitness or finding the right prescription. It’s a balance of mind, body, and soul. I hope viewers leave each episode feeling inspired to advocate for their own health and to make choices that enhance their quality of life.”

Each episode of A Healthy Dose is designed to not only educate but also spark meaningful conversations about self-advocacy in healthcare, alternative and evidence-based treatments, or highlight stories of how individuals and medical professions are addressing health and wellness issues. The show provides a platform where viewers can gain a deeper understanding of their health while exploring trending wellness solutions.

Tune in every Saturday at 9:30 PM EST on The News Forum for fresh perspectives and actionable insights on healthcare topics that matter most to Canadians.

For more information or to watch A Healthy Dose, visit: thenewsforum.ca.

About The News Forum

The News Forum is a national Canadian news broadcaster available through most television distributors – see local listings.

https://www.thenewsforum.ca/wheretowatch

The News Forum is a proud subscriber to the Canadian Press/AP along with other significant sources of breaking news from across Canada and around the world.

