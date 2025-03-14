HAUSER Pays Tribute to Tunisia with a Special Performance in “Music Unites the World

For this chapter of “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER delivers his own cello interpretation of “Allah Allah Ya Baba”

TUNISIA, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest destination in HAUSER’s global project, “Music Unites the World,” is Tunisia, where the internationally acclaimed cellist honors the country’s rich musical heritage with a special performance of “Allah Allah Ya Baba.”

With over 4 billion views and over a billion streams, HAUSER has built a reputation for blending classical and contemporary styles, bringing new life to beloved melodies. “Music Unites the World” is his most ambitious project yet—performing a defining song from every country to highlight the power of music as a universal language.

A Tribute to Tunisia Through “Allah Allah Ya Baba”

For this chapter of “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER delivers his own cello interpretation of “Allah Allah Ya Baba,” bringing a fresh perspective to a melody that has resonated with generations.

“I want to prove, once and for all, that music connects and unites every nation, every culture, and every person on this planet. That’s why I decided to play one song from every single country. The project won’t stop until I’ve played a song from every corner of the world. Now, let’s see which nation is the loudest, the wildest, the proudest!” – HAUSER

A Global Celebration of Music

“Music Unites the World” is more than a performance series—it’s a journey through the sounds that define nations. HAUSER’s project is a tribute to the music that shapes cultural identity while reinforcing the idea that music connects people across borders.

By sharing these performances on digital platforms, HAUSER invites global audiences to experience and appreciate the musical traditions of each country, making Tunisia and “Allah Allah Ya Baba” the newest addition to this worldwide celebration.



About HAUSER

HAUSER is an internationally recognized cellist known for his ability to merge classical virtuosity with a modern, dynamic approach to music. His performances have captivated audiences across the world, earning him over 4 billion views, over a billion streams, and a loyal global fanbase.

Through “Music Unites the World,” HAUSER continues his mission of celebrating cultural diversity through music, one country, one song at a time.

TUNISIA - Allah Allah Ya Baba

