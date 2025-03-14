Medical Injection Molding Services: THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision) Receives ISO 13485 Certifications

Medical Injection Molding in THY Precision Cleanroom Injection Molding in THY Precision ISO standards for medical devices in THY Precision

THY Precision achieves ISO 13485 & 9001, reinforcing its commitment to high-quality medical injection molding with in-house tooling & cleanroom capabilities.

We are proud to have achieved these prestigious certifications, which further solidify our position as a trusted and reliable medical injection molding manufacturer” — Spokesperson for THY Precision.

CHANGHUA, TAIWAN, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THY Precision (Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd.), a leading medical injection molding manufacturer, has recently announced their achievement of ISO 13485 and ISO 9001 certifications. These certifications demonstrate the company's commitment to providing high-quality and reliable services to the medical industry. With a wide range of capabilities including design and engineering, tooling, medical injection molding, cleanroom injection molding, assembly, and packaging, THY Precision is well-equipped to meet the needs of their clients.

The ISO 13485 certification is specifically designed for medical device manufacturers and requires strict adherence to quality management systems. This certification ensures that THY Precision meets ISO standards for medical devices in design, development, and mass production Similarly, the ISO 9001 certification focuses on quality management systems and emphasizes the company's ability to consistently provide products and services that meet customer and regulatory requirements.

One of the key capabilities of THY Precision is their in-house tooling, which allows for faster turnaround times and greater control over the manufacturing process. Additionally, the company operates 24/7, ensuring that their clients' needs are met in a timely manner. THY Precision also boasts ISO 8 (Class 100K) cleanroom injection molding and ISO 7 (Class 10K) cleanroom assembly, providing a controlled and sterile environment for the production of medical devices.

"Our team is dedicated to upholding the highest standards of quality and safety in all aspects of our plastic injection molding services. With our in-house tooling and cleanroom capabilities, we are well-equipped to meet the unique needs of the medical industry."

THY Precision's ISO certifications serve as a testament to their commitment to providing top-notch services to the medical industry. With their extensive capabilities and dedication to quality, the company is poised to continue their growth and success in the field of medical injection molding. For more information about THY Precision and their services, please visit their website www.thy-precision.com and contact them directly.



Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (THY Precision) is a leading custom plastic injection molding manufacturer, certified with ISO 13485 and ISO 9001. We specialize in medical device plastic injection molding contract manufacturing, offering comprehensive services including design & engineering, tooling, medical injection molding, cleanroom injection molding, assembly, and packaging.

Our Capabilities:

✔ In-house tooling for precision plastic injection molding manufacturing

✔ 24/7 production operation for high efficiency

✔ ISO 8 (Class 100K) cleanroom injection molding for contamination-free production

✔ ISO 7 (Class 10K) cleanroom assembly ensuring superior quality

✔ Semi-automatic & fully automatic production for scalable manufacturing (All-electric injection molding machines with robotic arm)

✔ Injection molding tolerance capability of ±0.001 mm for ultra-precision molding

✔ OEM & ODM plastic injection molding solutions for the medical, optics, and electronics industries

Partner with Hong Yang Precision Industry Co., Ltd. (THY Precision) for high-quality, ISO-certified plastic injection molding solutions tailored to your industry needs.



