Avatar SDK Releases Leap

MetaPerson avatars are recognizable 3D models created from selfies Avatar SDK logo

Leap is the realistic motion capture tool designed for avatar facial animation

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Itseez3D, the leading developer of realistic avatars created from selfies, is thrilled to announce the release of the Avatar SDK Leap. Leap is facial motion capture software that transforms a video of a person speaking on camera into a 3D animation of the person’s avatar. By leveraging neural networks to predict the shape and texture of the avatar, Leap delivers an unprecedented level of visual quality that transcends the uncanny valley. Currently, users will need an iPhone with the Leap mobile app to record a video, but the support for videos captured with standard cameras will be added in the near future.

Leap consists of the Leap Mobile app for iPhone and the Leap Unity and Unreal Engine plugins designed to simplify the integration of the Leap facial motion capture technology with 3D engine projects. After capturing data with the Leap Mobile application, users can export the collected data to a computer running Unity or Unreal Engine. The Avatar SDK Leap plugins can import this data and create realistic facial animation sequences for your 3D avatar in just a few clicks. The plugin will create all the required assets, including the skeletal mesh, textures, materials and skeletal animations in just a few minutes.

Avatar SDK previously released MetaPerson avatars – realistic and highly customizable avatars created from selfies. Anyone can create their avatar using the online MetaPerson Creator https://metaperson.avatarsdk.com. The avatars are full-body and game-ready, with the skeleton compatible with the standard animation tools. Now with the introduction of Leap, these avatars can talk. Both Unity and Unreal Engine plugins have integrations with the MetaPerson Creator, allowing users to customize their avatars with a wide range of tools and assets.

The Avatar SDK Leap release was officially unveiled today at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, CA by our CEO, Victor Erukhimov. Leap is now available to everyone via subscription at $99 per month or $999 per year. To learn more and download the latest version, visit https://avatarsdk.com/leap.

About Itseez3D

Itseez3D is democratizing content creation. Founded by the team that created the renowned open source computer vision library ​OpenCV​, Itseez3D develops revolutionary solutions for 3D experiences. Itseez3D Scanner is widely used in medical and entertainment use cases. Avatar SDK can almost instantly create a recognizable avatar of a person from a single selfie. For more information, please email ​info@itseez3d.com​ or visit https://itseez3d.com​.

Avatar SDK Leap 1.0

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.