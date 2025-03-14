Iowa Wild, Autism Society of Iowa & TravelingWiki Hold Autism Awareness Hockey Game in Des Moines, Iowa on Mar 23, 2025

The Homepage of the Autism Society of Iowa Profiles the Autism Awareness Pro Hockey Game on March 23, 2025 (Among Autism Society of Iowa, Iowa Wild & TravelingWiki)

TravelingWiki is Honored to Partner with the Iowa Wild & the Autism Society of Iowa, leaders in the Iowa community, as we leverage the Game to augment access to mobility for Iowans at 150 US Airports” — Jonathan Sutter, CEO, TravelingWiki

DES MOINES, IA, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As part of growing awareness for Autism resources in the Iowa community, The Iowa Wild, The Autism Society of Iowa & TravelingWiki Foundation will hold an Autism Awareness Hockey Game on March 23, 2025 at 3pm US CT at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moine, Iowa. Five dollars from each ticket will support Autism advocacy work in Iowa. The game will begin with a puck drop honoring the Autism community and include community festivities to celebrate Autism resources and engage community members. The game will be held during the last day of the week of Spring Break for Des Moines public schools; local dignitaries including the Superintendent of Des Moines Public Schools, are expected to attend. Fans can purchase tickets to the Autism Awareness Game on March 23 at Wells Fargo Arena at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/iowawild82.

This event is a collaboration among The Autism Society of Iowa, Iowa Wild Hockey and TravelingWiki Foundation.

The Autism Society of Iowa’s Erin Enyart notes: “Autism Society of Iowa is proud to partner with Iowa Wild and the TravelingWiki Foundation to provide this sensory-friendly opportunity for those with Autism in Iowa. Autism Society of Iowa creates connections for those in the Autism community, and we hope the accommodations provided at this game, such as sensory rooms and information on Autism, make this event enjoyable and inclusive for all. For more information on Autism Society of Iowa, please visit www.autismia.com.”

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by Kwik Star. For more information on Iowa Wild hockey, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase tickets to the Autism Awareness Game on March 23 at Wells Fargo Arena at https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/iowawild82. Visit http://www.iowawild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, multimedia content, and daily statistics. Iowa Wild games are now streaming on AHLTV on FloHockey. Fans can visit FloHockey.tv now to create a free account, purchase subscriptions for the 2024-25 season, and watch all Iowa Wild games online.

TravelingWiki Foundation is the largest foundation of its kind globally and serves 20 million Americans in 12 languages under a contract with the US Government, documenting resources at 40 airports (growing to 150 airports during 2025) enabling more access to air travel for those with Non Visible Disabilities (including, but not limited to, Autism, ALS, Parkinson’s, Dementia, Alzheimer’s, Down Syndrome, Cerebral Palsy & PTSD). TravelingWiki’s CEO Jonathan Sutter notes: “TravelingWiki is Honored to Partner with the Iowa Wild and the Autism Society of Iowa, leaders in the Iowa community, as we leverage the Hockey Game to augment access to mobility for Iowans at 150 US Airports..”

Find out more information about the Autism Awareness Game and to purchase tickets, visit https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/iowawild82.

