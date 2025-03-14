Joanne Shaw Taylor Confronts the Past with Fierce New Single 'What Are You Gonna Do Now?'

The latest release from Black & Gold is a bold, unflinching statement of resilience and self-liberation

NASHVILLE, FL, UNITED STATES, March 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Joanne Shaw Taylor continues the electrifying rollout of her forthcoming album Black & Gold with the release of her powerful new single, “What Are You Gonna Do Now?” via Journeyman Records. A song born from personal experience finds Joanne at her most fearless and unfiltered, turning past pain into a searing blues-rock anthem of defiance and closure.Stream “What Are You Gonna Do Now?” HERE WATCH the official music video now.“I was unfortunate enough some years ago to have a brief relationship with a terrible narcissist,” Joanne shares. “I’ve never really spoken much about it and certainly never addressed it in my music. For anyone who’s ever been in that position, you’ll understand how damaging that kind of mental abuse can be. I think I’ve never been brave enough to write about them before as I was genuinely scared of them. I’m not now—screw them. If you don’t want someone to write a song about you being a terrible person, don’t be a terrible person.”Driven by a relentless groove and razor-sharp lyricism, “What Are You Gonna Do Now?” tears through deception and manipulation with unshakable confidence. Joanne’s commanding vocals cut through the mix as she sings, “Here you come again, with a story to spin… I just woke up screaming from a nightmare you had me believing.” The song smolders with tension before erupting into her signature fiery guitar work—an unmistakable declaration that she’s taken back control.Set for release on June 6th via Joe Bonamassa’s Journeyman Records, Black & Gold blends the grit of classic blues-rock with modern influences, spanning soulful Americana to high-voltage indie-rock. With each new single, Joanne continues to push her craft forward, proving why she remains one of the most dynamic voices in contemporary blues.Joanne will bring Black & Gold to life on stage during her 2025 U.S. Spring Tour, including a highly anticipated run with Keeping The Blues Alive at Sea X from March 21-26. Fans can expect a high-energy set filled with new material and timeless favorites, delivered with the raw emotion and electrifying presence that have become her trademark. For more information on tour dates, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour ‘Black & Gold’ by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. Hold Of My Heart2. All The Things I Said3. Black & Gold4. Who’s Gonna Love Me Now?5. I Gotta Stop Letting You Let Me Down6. Summer Love7. Grayer Shade Of Blue8. Hell Of A Good Time9. Look What I’ve Become10. What Are You Gonna Do Now?11. Love Lives Here2025 U.S. SPRING DATESMarch 14 - Northfield, OH – MGM Northfield Park*March 15 - Toronto, ON – Massey Hall**Experience Hendrix TourKEEPING THE BLUES ALIVE AT SEA XMarch 21-26, 2025 – Miami, FL2025 U.S. SPRING TOURMarch 28 – Portland, ME – AuraMarch 29 – Cranston, RI – The Historic Park Theatre & Event CenterMarch 30 – New York, NY – Sony HallApril 1 – Easton, PA – State TheatreApril 2 – Ridgefield, CT – Ridgefield PlayhouseApril 4 – Washington, DC – The Hamilton LiveApril 5 – Port Washington, NY – Landmark on Main StreetApril 6 – Wilmington, DE – The Baby GrandApril 8 – Roanoke, VA – Jefferson CenterApril 9 – Knoxville, TN – Bijou TheatreApril 11 – Chattanooga, TN - The SignalApril 13 – St. Petersburg, FL – Tampa Bay Blues FestivalApril 14 – Pensacola, FL – The Saenger TheatreApril 15 – Jackson, MS – Duling HallApril 17 – Cincinnati, OH – Memorial HallApril 18 – Columbus, OH – TempleLive Columbus2025 Summer DatesJune 28 - Winter Park, CO - Blues From The Top FestivalJuly 17 - Pori, FI - Pori Jazz FestivalAugust 6 - Riverhead, NY - The SuffolkAugust 8 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 10 - North Truro, MA - Payomet Performing Arts CenterAugust 16 - Norwich, NY - Chenango Blues FestivalFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.