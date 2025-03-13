FTC Sends More Than $934,000 in Refunds to Consumers Harmed by Vroom’s Failed Delivery Promises

The Federal Trade Commission is sending more than $934,000 in refunds to consumers who were harmed by online used car dealer Vroom’s shipment delays.

The FTC charged in July 2024 that Vroom failed to follow the Mail, Internet, and Telephone Order Rule, the Pre-Sale Availability Rule, and the Used Car Rule. The FTC’s complaint alleged the company misrepresented that it thoroughly examined all vehicles before listing them for sale and failed to obtain consumers’ consent to shipment delays or provide prompt refunds to consumers when cars weren’t delivered in the time promised. The complaint also alleged that Vroom violated the Used Car Rule by not providing consumers the Buyers Guide until late in the purchase process and that the guides were often missing required information. Finally, the complaint alleged that Vroom also failed to provide warranty information required by law.

The FTC is using money obtained from a settlement with Vroom, also announced in July 2024, to compensate consumers affected by Vroom’s failed delivery promises. The settlement order also prohibits the company from further misleading consumers about inspections or shipping and requires Vroom to provide required disclosures.

The FTC is sending checks to 20,361 affected consumers. Recipients should cash their checks within 90 days, as indicated on the check. Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, Simpluris, at 866-675-2533, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.

The Commission’s interactive dashboards for refund data provide a state-by-state breakdown of refunds in FTC cases. In 2024, FTC actions led to more than $337 million in refunds to consumers across the country.