Federman & Sherwood Investigates Numotion for Data Breach

OKLAHOMA CITY, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The law firm of Federman & Sherwood has initiated an investigation into Numotion with respect to their recent data breach. Recently Numotion learned that someone accessed certain employee email accounts without authorization on several occasions between September 2, 2024, and November 18, 2024. Numotion undertook an extensive review of the emails that may have been accessed. On January 22, 2025, Numotion determined that the email accounts contained the following personal information that may have been accessed: individuals name, Social Security number, date of birth, financial information, medical information, health insurance information, driver's license number, address and product information.

If you wish to discuss this action, obtain further information, and/or participate in this litigation, please contact Tiffany Peintner either by email at trp@federmanlaw.com or visit our firm’s website www.federmanlaw.com:

Tiffany Peintner
FEDERMAN & SHERWOOD
10205 North Pennsylvania Avenue
Oklahoma City, OK 73120


