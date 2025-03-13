ECB launches pilot project for research access to confidential statistical data

13 March 2025

Anonymised data on individual banks in the entire euro area will be available to academic researchers

Several access modes will be tested with a view to establishing a permanent framework for research access to ECB data

The European Central Bank (ECB) today launched a pilot project to facilitate research access to data it collects from the financial sector. The initiative aims to promote independent research, enhance cross-country economic analysis and promote a deeper understanding of financial dynamics within the euro area. Eligible researchers will be granted access to anonymised data on balance sheets and interest rates offered by individual banks in the euro area.

“We need independent academic research using our data to challenge our own analysis and thinking. I am therefore very happy that we are now able to grant research access to two of our main datasets”, said ECB Executive Board member Isabel Schnabel. Up to ten research projects will be supported in the pilot phase. Eurosystem national central banks will serve as data access points through their respective research data centres. They will offer researchers access to the anonymised datasets in a secure environment as well as the possibility to run calculations on the data on their behalf.

The pilot project will test the effectiveness and convenience of the different access modes. After 18 months, the potential establishment of a permanent infrastructure for research access will be assessed. More information on the available datasets, eligibility criteria for researchers and application details are available on the ECB’s website.

