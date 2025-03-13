Canada initiates WTO dispute complaint regarding US steel and aluminium duties

Canada claims that the measures, which terminate Canada's exemption from additional duties on certain steel and aluminium products and increase duties on aluminium articles, and which took effect on 12 March, are inconsistent with US obligations under the General Agreement on Tariffs and Trade (GATT) 1994.

Further information is available in document WT/DS635/1

What is a request for consultations?

The request for consultations formally initiates a dispute in the WTO. Consultations give the parties an opportunity to discuss the matter and to find a satisfactory solution without proceeding further with litigation. After 60 days, if consultations have failed to resolve the dispute, the complainant may request adjudication by a panel.

