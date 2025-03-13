MEDIROM Mother Labs Executive Makes Additional Investment in Mother Labs’ Series A Financing at a Pre-Money Valuation of JPY9 Billion (as of March 13, 2025, Approximately US$60 Million)

TOKYO, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM) (the “Company” or “MEDIROM”) announces that Yasuhiro Hayami, Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM Mother Labs Inc. (“Mother Labs”), a subsidiary of the Company, has made a second investment in Mother Labs’ Series A financing at a pre-money valuation of JPY9 billion (as of March 13, 2025, approximately US$60 million). This new investment follows Mr. Hayami’s initial investment in the Series A financing in December 2024. Mr. Hayami is a committed senior executive of Mother Labs and shares MEDIROM’s corporate philosophy and vision as well as commitment to future growth potential.

Background of Executive Officer

Yasuhiro Hayami

Chief Business Officer (CBO), MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.

Career Summary

1996 Established INIT Co., Ltd. and assumed the position of Representative Director

2004 Executive Officer of transcosmos inc.

2014 Founder of Wise, Inc.

2024 Appointed Chairman of the Board of MEDIROM Rehab Solutions, Inc.

2024 Chief Business Officer of MEDIROM MOTHER Labs



ABOUT MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.

A subsidiary of MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: MRM), Mother Labs focuses on the health-tech sector. The company’s core activities include the “Specific Health Guidance Program” offered through the “Lav” health application and development and sales of the 24/7 recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet smart tracker. By leveraging the features of the recharge-free MOTHER Bracelet, MOTHER Labs offers customizable health management solutions across diverse sectors, including caregiving, logistics, manufacturing, etc.

MEDIROM Healthcare Technologies Inc.

NASDAQ Symbol: MRM

Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan

Web https://medirom.co.jp/en

Contact: ir@medirom.co.jp

MEDIROM MOTHER Labs Inc.

Tradepia Odaiba, 2-3-1 Daiba, Minato-ku, Tokyo, Japan





MOTHER Bracelet is the world’s first* 24/7 recharge-free smart tracker. It uses innovative technology from a Silicon Valley tech company that allows for power generation based on temperature differences between body and surrounding air. The recharge-free feature eliminates the risk of data loss when a device is taken off for recharge. MOTHER Bracelet records five basic metrics: heart rate, calories burned, body surface temperature, step count, and sleep.

Official Website: https://mother-bracelet.com

* The first activity tracker that does not require recharging through use of the Seebeck effect, according to ESP Research Institute (July 3, 2021).



