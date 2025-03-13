Press Releases

03/13/2025

Attorney General Tong and Coalition Issue Joint Statement on Continuing Resolution

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong today joined a coalition of seven attorneys general in issuing a joint statement in support of efforts in the U.S. Senate to block a partisan continuing resolution (CR).

“As the Attorneys General of seven states, we stand in strong support of the effort in the U.S. Senate to block the passage of the deeply flawed, highly partisan continuing resolution (CR) that was passed in the House, and instead to pass a clean, short-term CR to fund the government and allow for further debate on critical issues in connection with the passage of a longer-term CR.

In less than two months, the Trump administration has attempted to seize power over spending that’s constitutionally assigned to Congress, flagrantly violated individuals’ rights, and worked to dismantle parts of the federal government. It has imperiled services for veterans, research into deadly diseases, and funding that supports public safety. And the continuing resolution passed by the House would make matters worse. In addition to cutting vital funding, the CR passed in the House would create slush funds for the Trump administration to spend, furthering the administration’s goals of subverting Congress’ power of the purse and centralizing power in the President.

The judiciary has played an important role in checking many of the Trump administration’s egregious violations of the law and the Constitution. But the damage being done by the Trump administration is accumulating. It is imperative that steps be taken, where possible, to set a course to restoring the rule of law, constitutional governance, and the operation of programs that are vital to the well-being of communities across the country.”

Joining Attorney General Tong in issuing the joint statement are the attorneys general of Arizona, Colorado, Illinois, Michigan, and Vermont, and Wisconsin.



