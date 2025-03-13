The Physics of Mediumship by Terri Jay Offers a Scientific Perspective on Medium Readings

Terri Jay reveals how science explains life after death and challenges long-held beliefs about the afterlife.

NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- What happens after we die? Is there life beyond what we can see? These are the questions on every human's mind, and they have captivated human curiosity for centuries. They have also resulted in a division between believers and skeptics. But what if the answer isn’t found in faith or mysticism but in physics itself?In The Physics of Mediumship , renowned intuitive and evidentiary medium Terri Jay challenges everything we think we know about mediumship and the afterlife. She shifts the conversation away from the supernatural beings into the realm of energy, frequency, and vibration. Jay makes a case that life doesn't end. It transforms.For years, the meaning of mediumship has been related to myths and skepticism. Many dismiss it as fantasy, while others believe it’s a rare and mystical gift. However, Jay presents a different perspective that is grounded in science. She explains that:· Energy cannot be created or destroyed. It only changes form.· The human consciousness continues to exist beyond physical death as energy.· Medium readings are not supernatural events but the result of tuning into specific energetic frequencies, much like a radio receiving a signal.By removing the “woo-woo” from mediumship and breaking it down through physics, Jay provides a rational, evidence-based approach to one of life’s biggest mysteries.A groundbreaking revelation in The Physics of Mediumship is that mediumship can be learned. Jay dismantles the myth that only a select few are born with this ability. Instead, she teaches that anyone can learn to channel mediumship and connect with energy beyond the physical world.Through her mediumship training, Jay provides practical techniques for:· Strengthening intuition and energetic awareness.· Recognizing the subtle ways loved ones communicate after passing.· Understanding how medium readings work within the laws of physics.Her methods make mediumship accessible to everyone and empower individuals to explore their own potential instead of relying on others for answers.For those who share deep bonds with animals, Jay’s work extends beyond human spirits. She explains that pets, like humans, continue to exist as energy after they pass. She comforts grieving pet owners through animal medium readings by showing that their beloved companions never truly leave.The Physics of Mediumship is not just a book. It’s an eye-opening revelation. Whether you’re a skeptic, a believer, or simply curious about what happens when we die, this book will challenge your perspective and leave you questioning everything you thought you knew.About the AuthorTerri Jay is an internationally recognized intuitive, medium, and animal communicator with over 35 years of experience. Her unique ability to connect with energies beyond the physical realm has provided healing and closure to thousands of individuals. Through her book, speaking engagements, and training programs, she continues to educate and inspire others on the scientific foundations of mediumship.

