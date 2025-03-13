InventionHome® Product Developer Creates Versatile Tie Down System for Keeping Cargo Secure in Vehicles

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Don M. of Tunnel Hill, GA is the creator of the Strap Stay, a ratchet strap attachment designed to enable a single person to firmly secure cargo in a pickup truck, van, or other vehicle. The attachment features a J-shaped hook that works in conjunction with a sliding metal rod lock and zip ties to ensure the strap can be firmly secured over a cargo load without needing another person to hold the hook in place. The device is comprised of several components including: a sliding metal rod lock, a rod housing, a plastic body, a J-shaped hook, and a zip tie attachment.Using zip ties, the thin plastic body containing the metal locking lever is attached to a ratchet strap. The movable lever slides back and forth to the ratchet strap hook, allowing the hook to be locked or unlocked. The metal locking lever clips into the locked or unlocked position via a raised plastic button mechanism. With the attachment secured via the zip ties, the J-shaped hook can be applied to tie down the ratchet strap and thereby secure cargo. The tool offers a simple and convenient method of ensuring cargo remains secure in pickup trucks, vans, SUVs, and numerous other vehicles.Ratchet straps are commonly purchased by individuals for securing luggage, camping gear, furniture, or other personal items when moving or traveling. The demand for stronger, more weather resistant, and easier-to-use ratchet straps provides opportunities for manufacturers to innovate with new materials or designs. Straps with quick-release mechanisms, retractable designs, or more compact storage solutions are becoming more popular. The Strap Stay offers an attachment that helps people independently secure ratchet straps, offering a versatile and innovative tool that would significantly benefit any manufacturer’s product line.Don was issued his Utility Patent from the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Strap Stay product. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Strap Stay can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling 1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHome is a leading invention and product licensing firm focused on helping inventors and entrepreneurs through the invention and patent process with the goal of licensing or wholesaling client inventions. For more information, email info@inventionhome.com or visit https://www.inventionhome.com

