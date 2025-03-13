Safe & Green Holdings Announces Record Date and Meeting Date for the 2025 Annual Shareholders Meeting

MIAMI, FL, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Safe & Green Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: SGBX) (“Safe & Green Holdings” or the “Company”), a leading developer, designer, and fabricator of modular structures, today announced that its 2025 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “2025 Annual Meeting”) will be held on April 24, 2025. The Company’s Board of Directors has fixed the close of business on March 9, 2025, as the record date for determining those stockholders who are entitled to vote at the 2025 Annual Meeting or any adjournment or postponement of the 2025 Annual Meeting. The Company plans to provide further details in its forthcoming proxy statement, which the Company plans to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission in the coming days.

A key item on the agenda for the 2025 Annual Meeting is the approval of New Asia Holdings Corp. shareholders to convert their non-voting convertible preferred shares into shares of common stock of the Company, which represents the second phase of the merger transaction involving Olenox Corp. and Machfu, Inc., and is the final step necessary to fully complete the transaction. The combination would create a diversified company integrating Olenox’s energy expertise with Machfu’s Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) technology, expanding Safe & Green’s footprint in sustainable infrastructure and energy solutions.

Olenox specializes in acquiring and revitalizing underdeveloped oil and gas assets, focusing on distressed fields in Texas, Oklahoma, and Kansas. The company’s proprietary plasma pulse and ultrasonic cleaning technologies enhance production efficiency while reducing environmental impact. Machfu brings advanced IIoT solutions that optimize industrial infrastructure, enhance security, and improve operational efficiency through smart automation and data analytics.

“This merger aligns with our long-term strategy to diversify and strengthen our business,” said Mike McLaren, CEO of Safe & Green Holdings. “Olenox brings advanced energy capabilities, while Machfu provides cutting-edge digital infrastructure solutions. We could not be more encouraged by the potential of this transformative transaction.”

About Olenox Global, Inc.

Olenox is an advanced energy company focused on oil and gas production, energy services, and energy technologies. Olenox specializes in acquiring and revitalizing distressed energy assets, leveraging proprietary technologies to enhance production while minimizing environmental impact.

About Machfu, Inc.

Machfu delivers Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) solutions, providing secure, scalable, and intelligent connectivity for industrial automation, energy, and smart infrastructure applications.

About Safe & Green Holdings Corp.

Safe & Green Holdings Corp., a leading modular solutions company, operates under core capabilities which include the development, design, and fabrication of modular structures, meeting the demand for safe and green solutions across various industries. The firm supports third-party and in-house developers, architects, builders, and owners in achieving faster execution, greener construction, and buildings of higher value. For more information, visit https://www.safeandgreenholdings.com/ and follow us at @SGHcorp on Twitter.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Words such as "may," "might," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "continue," "predict," "forecast," "project," "plan," "intend" or similar expressions, or statements regarding intent, belief, or current expectations, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon current estimates and assumptions. These forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are difficult to predict that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations and assumptions from those set forth or implied by any forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, among others, the effect of government regulation, the Company’s ability to maintain compliance with the NASDAQ listing requirements, and the other factors discussed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023 and its subsequent filings with the SEC, including subsequent periodic reports on Forms 10-Q and 8-K. The information in this release is provided only as of the date of this release, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this release on account of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

