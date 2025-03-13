Maryland Natural Resources Police Report: Winter 2024-25

March 13, 2025

Officers conduct foot patrol through known hunting areas in search of illegal hunting activity, permanent stands, bait locations, and more in pursuit of poachers. Maryland DNR photo.

The Maryland Natural Resources Police issued various citations and made numerous arrests for violations of criminal and natural resource law throughout December of 2024 through February of 2025. Charges filed against individuals include hunting out of season, baiting game animals, theft, weapons violations, spotlighting deer, commercial oyster violations, and other crimes.

Pennsylvania Poacher Loses Hunting Privileges After Multiple Illegal Sika Harvests

Edward Jang Ilgenfritz, 27, of Bedford, Pa. was found guilty of multiple natural resources violations in November and December 2024 stemming from the illegal harvest of several white-tailed deer in Allegany County and the illegal harvest of multiple sika deer in Dorchester County, occurring between August 2022 and November 2023. Ilgenfritz pled guilty to a number of charges including hunting from a motor vehicle with a bow, hunting with spotlights, providing a false statement to purchase a Maryland resident hunting license, and more. Ilgenfritz received a combined three years of probation, $2,750 in fines, and a six-year suspension of hunting privileges in Maryland.

Ilgenfritz was initially served 74 natural resources citations and one criminal charge relating to the killing of at least six sika deer and two white-tailed deer. Investigation revealed the sika deer were stripped of their heads and backstraps, while the carcasses were left on state property. Photos obtained by Maryland Natural Resources Police.

Live Alligators Seized from Apartment in Prince George’s County

On December 3, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers received a report of live alligators being kept at a Hyattsville apartment. After thorough investigation, a 28-year-old man from Washington, D.C. was charged with illegal importation and possession of two live American alligators. Both alligators were seized and relocated to wildlife education centers. The man faces up to $2,000 in fines if convicted.

Officers Seize Illegally Owned Firearm From Prince George’s County Hunter

On December 5, a 59-year-old man of Upper Marlboro was found possessing a rifle and ammunition while disqualified and possessing a loaded firearm in a vehicle. The individual was found hunting on private property while also operating an ATV in Brandywine; he is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying charge in 1991. Officers confiscated a .350 Legend bolt-action rifle and ammunition from the man, who faces a maximum of 4 years imprisonment and/or $3,500 in fines for the three charges.

Man Charged For White-Tailed Deer Bag Limit Violations Within Patuxent River State Park

On December 5, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers found a man hunting in Patuxent River State Park who had harvested an 8-point white-tailed deer.

Officers found the man, a 29-year-old Baltimore City resident – to be in violation of the antlered white-tailed deer bag limit, as he already reported three antlered deer harvests He was also in violation of the antler-point requirement, and had checked in multiple antlered deer on the same day. He received one citation for harvesting more than one antlered deer on the same day, and faces up to $1,500 in fines.

Hagerstown Man Found Rifle Hunting While Prohibited From Possessing Firearms

On December 7, a 50-year-old Hagerstown man was found possessing a rifle and ammunition while disqualified after he was found deer hunting in Clear Spring. The individual is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition due to a disqualifying conviction in 2007 and was later charged. Officers seized a .30-06 bolt-action rifle and ammunition from the man, who faces up to 4 years imprisonment and/or $2,000 in fines for both charges.

Officers confiscated a .30-06 bolt-action hunting rifle from a Hagerstown man who was found to be prohibited from possessing firearms. Maryland DNR photo.

Hunter Harassment in Allegany County Leads To Assault, Reckless Endangerment Charges

On December 8 at about 9:45 a.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a complaint of hunter harassment in Lonaconing. Arriving officers met with the complainant and determined a 66-year-old Lonaconing man was responsible for pointing a firearm at the hunter who had the right to legally hunt the property.

The individual surrendered a .22-250 bolt-action rifle and faces charges for first-degree assault, reckless endangerment, and trespassing on private property. If convicted, the man faces up to 30 years and 90 days imprisonment and/or up to $5,500 in fines.

Western Maryland Hunting Dispute Leads To Firearm Arrest

On December 8, a 41-year-old Oakland man was found possessing a prohibited rifle following a dispute with a neighbor concerning hunting property in Cumberland. The individual is prohibited from possessing firearms due to a disqualifying conviction in 2022 and was later charged. The man surrendered three rifles – a .243 bolt-action, .22 bolt-action, and .30-30 lever-action – and faces up to three years imprisonment and/or $1,000 in fines.

Baltimore Man Charged For Failure To Report Bluefin Tuna Catch

On December 10 at about 3:40 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were conducting routine patrol at the West Ocean City commercial harbor when they observed three individuals unloading a large bluefin tuna from a center console.

Officers determined that the owner and operator of the vessel, a 38-year-old Baltimore man, had not tagged the fish or filled out the required catch report card. The man was charged one citation for failure to report bluefin tuna, which carries a fine of up to $1,000.

Baltimore County Man Armed With Thermal-Scoped, Suppressed Rifle Charged With Spotlighting

On December 10 at about 7:15 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers stopped a vehicle they saw illuminating a Baltimore County farm field with its headlights.

A probable-cause search of the vehicle revealed a .223 caliber rifle equipped with a suppressor, thermal optics, and a magnifying scope. Also found in the vehicle were a handheld thermal monocular, an unloaded .22 caliber rifle, and a pellet gun. The vehicle’s driver – a 37-year-old man from White Hall – was charged with spotlighting and faces up to $500 in fines.

Officers Locate Missing Person With Dementia In Montgomery County

On December 25 at about 10:45 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers received a call to assist in the search for a missing person known to suffer from dementia.

Officers in Montgomery and Frederick counties canvassed areas using cellular device location and located the missing man about 22 miles from where he was last seen. He was not near any vehicles, and is estimated to have walked six hours as temperatures approached freezing. He was safely transported home that evening.

Stolen Jon Boat Recovered, Charges Issued to Worcester County Man

On December 28 at about 4:04 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers were dispatched to a Bishopville residence for a stolen vessel report.

Arriving officers reviewed video evidence that showed two unknown individuals with the missing jon boat in tow. Investigation revealed the boat was taken to a nearby launch, repainted, and modified to allow the installation of an engine. A 22-year-old from Ocean Pines was later charged with theft, unauthorized removal of property, and malicious destruction of property. He faces a maximum of four years and 150 days imprisonment and/or up to $1,100 in fines if convicted.

Citations Issued To Oyster Harvesters Over Limit in Potomac River

On January 6 at about 10 a.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers performing surveillance in the Jones Shore Bar area of the Potomac River near Scotland observed a commercial boat harvesting oysters.

Upon inspecting the vessel, officers found 16 bushels belonging to a 23-year-old Dameron man. Eight of the bushels were tagged to an individual who was not working on the boat– a 79-year-old from Ridge. Each of the men were issued Potomac River Fisheries Commission (PRFC) citations, punishable by fines of $500.

Two Eastern Shore Men Charged With Firearms Offenses Following Trespassing Incident

On January 12, a 36-year-old St. Michael’s man was found hunting with a rifle while trespassing on private property in St. Michaels, while also being prohibited from possessing firearms. The individual was later served with multiple hunting and firearms charges and faces up to four years and six months imprisonment and/or $3,700 in fines.

While the accused individual was served the charges at his St. Michael’s home, another man – a 26-year-old from Cambridge – was found at the same location possessing firearms while prohibited. The second individual faces up to 26 years imprisonment and/or $22,000 in fines. A .243 bolt-action rifle, un-serialized AR-style handgun, and various rounds of ammunition were seized.

Trespassing Waterfowlers Receive Citations in Essex

On January 13 at about 4:46 p.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers responded to a complaint of a group of hunters trespassing on marked property near Browns Cove in Essex.

Arriving officers found five dead ducks – two mallards, two black ducks, and one gadwall – in the back of a pickup truck. As officers met with the group of individuals returning to the truck, two more mallards and five more gadwalls were located. Due to multiple violations, including trespassing on posted private property, hunting from an illegal blind site, and not tagging waterfowl, a 19-year-old Baltimore man and an 18-year-old man from Essex were issued citations totaling up to $1,500 in fines and/or 90 days imprisonment if convicted.

Maryland Natural Resources Police officers confiscated seven black ducks, six mallard drakes, and five mallard hens from individuals hunting a baited pond in Cecil County. Maryland DNR photo.

Cecil County Hunter Cited For Baiting Waterfowl Pond

On January 18 at about 6:30 a.m., Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance on a known baited pond in Cecil County observed a group of hunters shooting at ducks before legal shooting time.

Officers approached the individuals as they were packing up their equipment, one of whom – a 26-year-old Elkton man – admitted to knowingly hunting over the baited area. He faces a fine of up to $1,500 if convicted.

Talbot County Waterfowl Hunter Found Possessing Firearms While Prohibited

On January 20, a 26-year-old Queen Anne man was found waterfowl hunting on a Talbot County property without written permission. Officers also found he was prohibited from possessing firearms due to disqualifying convictions, active probation, and protective orders. He was charged with illegally possessing firearms and ammunition and faces a maximum sentence of 6 years and/or $11,000 in fines.

Illegal Oyster Harvesting in Saint Mary’s County Leads to Citations

On February 24, Maryland Natural Resources Police officers conducting surveillance in the Jones Shore Bar area of the Potomac River near Scotland observed a commercial vessel dredging/hand-scraping oysters in a hand-tong-only area.

Upon inspection of the boat, officers found seven and a half bushels of oysters harvested via improper method. Both individuals on board – a 65-year-old Tall Timbers man and a 64-year-old Scotland man – were issued Potomac River Fisheries Commission (PRFC) citations punishable by fines of $500.