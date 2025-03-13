Innventure, Inc. to Attend Upcoming Roth Conference

ORLANDO, Fla., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Innventure, Inc. (Nasdaq: INV) (“Innventure”), a differentiated technology commercialization platform, today announced that Bill Haskell, Chief Executive Officer and Lucas Harper, Chief Investment Officer, will attend the 37th Annual Roth Conference on March 17, 2025, in Newport Beach, California. Management will be available for investor meetings.

About Innventure

Innventure founds, funds, and operates companies with a focus on transformative, sustainable technology solutions acquired or licensed from multinational corporations. Innventure takes what it believes to be breakthrough technologies from early evaluation to scaled commercialization utilizing an approach designed to help mitigate risk as it builds disruptive companies it believes have the potential to achieve a target enterprise value of at least $1 billion. Innventure defines ‘‘disruptive’’ as innovations that have the ability to significantly change the way businesses, industries, markets and/or consumers operate.

Investor Relations Contact: Sloan Bohlen, Solebury Strategic Communications

investorrelations@innventure.com

Media Contact: Laurie Steinberg, Solebury Strategic Communications

press@innventure.com

