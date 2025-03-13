Skyline Celebrates 45 Years of Exhibit Innovation

The company continues its legacy as a trade show exhibit leader and innovator

EAGAN, Minn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- This year marks 45 years since Skyline Exhibits opened in 1980. Since then, the company has become a leader in designing and manufacturing trade show exhibits.

Skyline Exhibits began with one of the earliest pop-up trade show displays, inspired by a portable tent. With continued innovation and product development, the company’s portable displays quickly gained popularity throughout the industry. In its first decade, the company rapidly expanded, establishing a network of dealers throughout the United States and abroad. Skyline was included on the Inc. 500 list of fastest-growing private companies in 1987 and 1988.





Over the decades, Skyline continued to distinguish itself as a definitive leader in the trade show exhibit space, providing the highest quality exhibits, expert services, and comprehensive exhibit program management. While the company produces exhibits well beyond the portables of their legacy, they strive to keep innovation at their core to meet the evolving needs of their clients.

"Reaching this milestone anniversary gives us a unique perspective on the industry. Being a pioneer isn't just about creating stunning exhibits; it's about understanding our clients' business goals and helping them build lasting connections," said Skyline CEO Bobbie Caldwell-Hatch. "We're excited to carry that philosophy forward for years to come.”

One Source for High-Impact Trade Show Experiences

Skyline Exhibits continues to take a full-service approach, expanding its focus beyond exhibit design and fabrication. Recognizing the needs of exhibitors, the company has built a network of strategically located service centers, offering comprehensive services, including exhibit storage, maintenance, and repairs, all under one roof. By offering essential services, Skyline alleviates logistical burdens for exhibitors and streamlines the often-complex process of managing trade show assets.

"We understand that trade shows can be complex undertakings. Our focus is on simplifying the process for our clients. That means providing guidance, anticipating potential challenges, and ensuring a smooth, collaborative experience from start to finish,” said Skyline Senior VP of Client Experience, Mindy Feih.

With extensive manufacturing capabilities, Skyline also offers a significant rental inventory. “Our custom modular components can be rented or purchased, giving our clients incredible flexibility. This means they can choose the option that best aligns with their budget, exhibiting frequency, and sustainability goals without sacrificing aesthetics and quality,” adds Feih.

Driving Strategy & Innovation For All Exhibitors

Over the past few years, Skyline has developed new products and expanded its services to support exhibitors of all sizes. In 2023, the company introduced its propriety approach to trade show exhibiting - Custom Modular Experience (CMX). Utilizing Skyline’s propriety 2D2A methodology, this data-driven approach enables its team to help exhibitors design trade show programs that align with their business objectives and produce measurable results.

“We listen closely to the challenges exhibitors face, and that feedback fuels our product development. We're committed to helping exhibitors connect with their audiences more effectively and achieve their business goals,” says Skyline CMO, Wendy Gibson.

The use of digital activations in the exhibit space has surged, and in the past two years, Skyline launched more than ten digital solutions including interactive touchscreen tables and LED slider walls. These activations help exhibitors provide immersive experiences to engage their audiences, capture leads, and gather data.

The company continues to push the boundaries by transforming custom features into easily accessible solutions—delivering high-impact designs with greater flexibility.

Client-Centric Leadership

As Skyline celebrates this milestone, the company continues to evolve under new leadership. Appointed CEO in late 2024, Bobbie Caldwell-Hatch has prioritized client relationships through the creation of a dedicated Client Experience Team led by industry veteran Mindy Feih, who brings over two decades of Skyline expertise to her new role.

"Our 45-year legacy is built on understanding that our clients' success is our success," said Caldwell-Hatch. "This new team represents our commitment to excellence at every client touchpoint, from strategic planning through post-show analysis, ensuring we remain the trusted partner our clients deserve for the next 45 years."

About Skyline Exhibits

As one source for all exhibiting needs, Skyline designs and manufactures custom modular exhibits and offers a full range of services to create high-impact, sustainable trade show experiences. With 45 years of experience in designing, manufacturing, building, and managing exhibits of all sizes, Skyline helps exhibitors elevate their brand, engage attendees, and achieve their business objectives. To learn more, visit skyline.com.

Contact:

Valerie Carstens

972.816.0672

valeriecarstens@skyline.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a4e48f0a-8cde-4da1-b367-e75db2b66344

Videos accompanying this announcement are available at:

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/6cef56c5-e268-4b42-82dd-ed318afd7819

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/58345a39-6d83-4ae3-a658-791e702b9902

High-Impact Custom Modular Exhibits Skyline's custom modular design for Okuma's IMTS 2024 booth seamlessly combines an inviting layout with interactive brand storytelling, impressive machinery displays, intuitive traffic flow, versatile meeting spaces, and immersive experiences—reinforcing Okuma's presence as an industry leader.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.