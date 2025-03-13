CalAmp Synovia to Showcase Leading Student Transportation Solutions at STN East 2025

Leading Fleet Management Innovator to Engage with Industry Experts at Booth 108

IRVINE, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a global technology leader in telematics and fleet intelligence, is excited to announce its participation in the STN East Conference on March 24, 2025. The CalAmp Synovia team will be stationed at Booth 108, where they will connect with student transportation professionals and share insights on the latest trends shaping the industry.

With over 1,000 school districts in the US and Canada relying on CalAmp’s cutting-edge solutions, the company continues to lead the way in GPS tracking, fleet optimization, and student safety. Attendees visiting Booth 108 will have the opportunity to engage with friendly and knowledgeable CalAmp Synovia experts who can provide valuable insights into the future of student transportation technology.

"We’re thrilled to be at STN East, engaging with transportation leaders who are passionate about making student travel safer and more efficient," said Mark Gaydos, General Manager of Student Safety at CalAmp. "Our goal is to empower school districts with real-time data and actionable intelligence to optimize their fleets, improve student safety, and enhance operational efficiency."

STN East is a premier event for student transportation professionals, bringing together key stakeholders to discuss challenges, innovations, and best practices in the industry. Visit CalAmp Synovia at Booth 108 to learn how their proven solutions are helping school districts across the country enhance efficiency, ensure student safety, and streamline operations.

For more information about CalAmp and its student transportation solutions, visit www.calamp.com.

About CalAmp

CalAmp provides flexible solutions to help organizations worldwide monitor, track, and protect their vital assets. Our unique device-enabled software and cloud platform enables commercial and government organizations worldwide to improve efficiency, safety, visibility, and compliance while accommodating the unique ways they do business. With over 10 million active edge devices and 220+ approved or pending patents, CalAmp is the telematics leader organizations turn to for innovation and dependability. For more information, visit calamp.com , or LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube or CalAmp Blog .

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER , Here Comes The Bus , Bus Guardian , CalAmp Vision , CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

