First Cohort of AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps Members Graduate

The 72 inaugural members marked the completion of their first term

SACRAMENTO, Calif., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The first class of AmeriCorps NCCC members serving with Forest Corps has completed their term of service with the program. On March 13, 72 AmeriCorps NCCC members celebrated their collective achievement with a graduation ceremony in Sacramento, where the NCCC Pacific Region is headquartered.

Forest Corps is a partnership between AmeriCorps NCCC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Forest Service. AmeriCorps NCCC members who serve with Forest Corps receive rigorous training with support from the nation’s most knowledgeable and experienced forestry professionals. Members are deployed to projects that help mitigate the possibility of wildfires, manage and extinguish dangerous fires, and conserve natural resources.

In the past year, this cohort has deployed 10 teams to 36 projects across 26 unique ranger districts in nine different states. These members served more than 115,000 total hours primarily focused on reforestation and wildland fire mitigation projects across the western United States. They earned credentials like certifications in chainsaw operations, S190’s (certificate of training in wildland fire behavior), and Red Cards, making them official Type-2 firefighters.

“The first cohort of AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps members has impressed us all with their dedication and flexibility,” said Ken Goodson, Director of AmeriCorps NCCC. “These teams earned chainsaw certifications, learned to dig fire lines, and managed prescribed burns, which will keep communities safe for decades. They responded to active wildfires, immediately protecting local lands and communities, and nurtured young nursery trees to support national reforestation efforts. Through harsh weather and logistical challenges, they remained agile and passionate. These young people will graduate as 72 trained wildland firefighters, ready to contribute meaningfully to preserving our nation’s natural resources. We are proud of everything they’ve accomplished in the past nine months, together with our outstanding partners in national forests around the nation.”

In addition to their planned projects, members from six Forest Corps teams responded to active wildfires during their term of service. AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps members received on-the-ground training and experience to more effectively respond to wildland fire disasters, now and into the future. These newly trained teams helped to address wildfire risks to protect communities and make forests more resilient. Many will go on to build on their skills by pursuing wildland fire fighting careers. As this term concludes, 17 members have reported that they intend to pursue a career in fire mitigation or disaster response directly after graduating from the program.

Lauren Panozzo, a recent AmeriCorps member with this cohort, didn’t join AmeriCorps with the intention of finding a career after in fire management, but that's where her passion grew.

“Forest Corps was a once in a lifetime experience that has shaped me into a kinder, stronger, more resilient and patient woman,” said Lauren Panozzo, AmeriCorps NCCC Forest Corps alumna. “I’ve seen more beautiful places in the last eight-and-a-half months than I have my entire life, and I want to do whatever I can to protect and preserve them for others to appreciate. I’ve learned the importance of my work, and that even if I can’t see the benefits in the moment, I’m making National Forests healthier and safer places for future generations.”

Through Forest Corps and working with engines during active fires, Lauren has been able to secure a job working on a type 3 Fire Engine, a wildland fire truck used to fight fires in remote areas.

Forest Corps offers young people the opportunity to gain valuable training in the field while making a meaningful difference in communities across the country. The graduation of this cohort is one of the many AmeriCorps celebrations taking place during AmeriCorps Week, which ends on Saturday, March 15. During this week, the agency, its network of grantee organizations, elected officials, and communities across the country all celebrate the service of millions of AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers.

For more information on Forest Corps and to learn how to apply, visit AmeriCorps.gov/ForestCorps.

AmeriCorps, the federal agency for national service and volunteerism, provides opportunities for Americans to serve their country domestically, address the nation’s most pressing challenges, improve lives and communities and strengthen civic engagement. Each year, the agency places more than 200,000 AmeriCorps members and AmeriCorps Seniors volunteers in intensive service roles; and empowers millions more to serve as long-term, short-term or one-time volunteers. Learn more at AmeriCorps.gov.



AmeriCorps offers opportunities for individuals of all backgrounds to be a part of the national service community, grow personally and professionally and receive benefits for their service. AmeriCorps.gov/serve.

