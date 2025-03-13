ThinkCareBelieve: Trump's America, Week 8 and The Virus, The Vaccine and The Globalist Agenda

New Articles from ThinkCareBelieve

Trump's America, Week 8

The Virus, The Vaccine and The Globalist Agenda

Crimes and Crimes Against Children in Ukraine

The Truth About Trump and Epstein

What Has Really Been Happening to Children





ThinkCareBelieve has published an article covering Week 8 of the America's Transition into The Golden Age under President Trump's leadership. The article contains links to press conferences this week and important points to keep a clear eye on the truth as tremendous ground is covered at Team Trump's rapid pace. The article covers Peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia, updates on the DOGE audit, President Trump making a declaration that water pressure and incandescent light bulbs will be making a comeback. Also featured is the First Lady Melania Trump's "Take It Down Act", which imposes legal obligations on social media platforms and websites to remove improper images of people promptly, once identified. ThinkCareBelieve's article also covers Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's explanation that President Trump wants to eliminate taxes for Americans who make less than $150,000 a year. The article celebrates the wins that are happening for The American People with great progress in curbing inflation, and lower gas and egg prices. There is truly reason to celebrate the good things that are happening, we are another step closer to world peace and Americans are beginning to see progress. Find the article here.

ThinkCareBelieve has written another article called The Virus, The Vaccine and The Globalist Agenda which gives one everything they need to have a productive conversation about Covid and the vaccines. The article assists in putting into a perspective that allows us to move forward together, empowered with knowledge.

These articles by ThinkCareBelieve give a comprehensive view on the issues of child and human trafficking through the lenses of Ukraine, Biolabs, Illegal Immigration, Child Protection Services and the Foster Care System, USAID and NGOs, the Epstein files and Epstein Island. The articles can be found here: Crimes and Crimes Against Children in Ukraine , The Truth About Trump and Epstein and What Has Really Been Happening to Children.





ThinkCareBelieve is an outlook. ThinkCareBelieve’s mission for Peace advocacy facilitates positive outcomes and expanded possibilities. To achieve Peace, we will find the commonalities between diverse groups and bring the focus on common needs, working together toward shared goals. Activism is an important aspect of ThinkCareBelieve, because public participation and awareness to issues needing exposure to light leads to justice. Improved transparency in government can lead to changes in policy and procedure resulting in more fluid communication between the public and the government that serves them. America needs hope right now, and Americans need to be more involved in their government.

