Prüvit Ventures Announces Acquisition by Herbalife, Ushering in a New Era of Health and Wellness Innovation

This alliance accelerates our mission, enabling us to move faster, make more of an impact, and grow bigger than ever before.” — Brian Underwood, Prüvit CEO and Co-Founder

LOUISVILLE, KY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Prüvit Ventures , a pioneer in ketone technology and metabolic health solutions, is entering a groundbreaking new chapter through a strategic partnership with Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE: HLF), one of the world’s most recognized names in health and wellness. As part of this agreement, Herbalife has acquired Prüvit's assets, while the category-leading ketone brand will continue to operate independently under its current leadership for up to two years."Today is a big moment, not just in my journey, but for everyone in the Prüvit community. It shows the impact we’ve made, and we’re still at the beginning of a new era in health and wellness," said Brian Underwood, Co-Founder and CEO of Prüvit. "This strategic partnership and acquisition paves the way for an exciting collaboration with Herbalife—a global powerhouse in the direct-selling industry for 45 years, with an impressive track record of generating billions in annual revenue. I couldn’t be more thrilled about the opportunities this creates for our community and the future of Prüvit."Prüvit has generated over $2.2 billion in revenue and continues to lead the charge as the category king of exogenous ketones, pioneering innovation in cognitive function, energy, and metabolic health. Its flagship product, the Ketone Operating System, set the standard for ketone-based supplementation, followed by innovations such as KETO//OS NAT, KETO//UP, among many others.This partnership is particularly significant as Herbalife has never acquired another network marketing company in its history. Underwood emphasized the importance of this milestone, stating, "This makes their recognition of our vision and the value we bring one of the greatest compliments that my partners, the Prüvit community, and I could ever receive."The collaboration represents far more than a business alliance—it is the beginning of a revolutionary shift in the health and wellness industry. "We’ve developed a cutting-edge protocol platform that sets the stage for the next era in wellness," Underwood said. "It’s truly an honor that a prestigious company like Herbalife recognizes its potential, along with the power of ketones and the future they represent. This alliance accelerates our mission, enabling us to move faster, make more of an impact, and grow bigger than ever before."As Prüvit and Herbalife integrate their strengths, the partnership will drive continued product innovation, market expansion, and scientific advancement in metabolic health. "As we begin to implement this vision over the coming months and years, I’m confident the world will be amazed at what’s possible when two organizations unite with a shared purpose," Underwood added. "This is just the start, and I couldn’t be more excited for what’s to come."

