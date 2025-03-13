Submit Release
Board Committee Changes

SHELL PLC

BOARD COMMITTEE CHANGES

March 13, 2025

Remuneration Committee Changes
Shell plc (the "Company") announces that Cyrus Taraporevala, a Non-executive Director of the Company, has been appointed as Chair of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the conclusion of Shell’s 2025 Annual General Meeting (“2025 AGM”).  Neil Carson will step down from his role as Chair and a member of the Remuneration Committee with effect from the same date.

Following the conclusion of the 2025 AGM, the membership of the Board Committees will be updated on our website: shell.com.

Julie Keefe
Deputy Company Secretary

LEI number of Shell plc:  21380068P1DRHMJ8KU70
Classification: Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of the United Kingdom.


