Metal-Organic Frameworks Market to Reach $949.2 Million by 2029, Growing at 15.6% CAGR

“Metal-organic frameworks (MOFs) are advanced materials with unique structures used in industries such as energy, healthcare, and manufacturing. This market is growing globally, driven by innovations and the rising demand for sustainable solutions.”

Boston, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- “According to the latest study from BCC Research, the demand for Metal-organic Frameworks: Global Markets is projected grow from $459.6 million in 2024 to $949.2 million by the end of 2029, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.6% from 2024 through 2029.

This report analyzes the global market for metal-organic frameworks (MOFs), offering qualitative and quantitative insights. It uses 2023 as the base year and provides revenue estimates for 2024 and forecasts to 2029. The market is segmented by metal type (e.g., zinc, copper), application (e.g., energy, life sciences), shape (e.g., granules, thin films), composition (composite or non-composite), and region (Asia-Pacific, Europe, North America).

Researchers at the University of Calgary developed CALF-20, a MOF that captures large amounts of CO 2 and is gaining traction in carbon capture, with production scaled up by Svante Inc and BASF. AI tools such as ChatMOF and MOFTransformer are revolutionizing MOF design and research by accelerating optimization, requiring less data, and improving material understanding.

Proliferating demand from carbon capture technology: The growing need to reduce CO 2 emissions is driving demand for carbon capture technologies. These solutions are becoming essential for creating a cleaner and more sustainable future. Increasing environmental concerns: Rising worries about pollution, climate change, and resource depletion are pushing people and industries to focus on sustainability. This shift is driving demand for eco-friendly solutions worldwide. Rising demand for energy storage materials.: The growing use of renewable energy and electric vehicles is increasing the need for efficient energy storage materials. These materials are crucial for storing energy reliably and supporting a greener future.

Report Metrics Details Base year considered 2023 Forecast period considered 2024-2029 Base year market size $410.0 million Market size forecast $949.2 million Growth rate CAGR of 15.6% from 2024 to 2029 Segments covered Metal, application, shape, composition, and region Regions covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. Market drivers Proliferating demand from carbon capture technology.

Increasing environmental concerns.

Rising demand for energy storage materials.

novoMOF: A technology company focused on the development, production, and marketing of MOFs. It has a strong presence in the advanced materials industry.

Porous Liquid Technologies: An Ireland-based startup that synthesizes porous liquids based on MOFs. These scalable solutions are chemically and thermally stable and have tunable selectivity.

The MOF market is projected to reach $949.2 million by the end of 2029, at a CAGR of 15.6% for the forecast period.

Proliferating demand from carbon capture technology, increasing environmental concerns and rising demand for energy storage materials.

Metal, application, shape, composition, and region.

The chemical/petrochemical/environment segment will maintain its market dominance in 2029.

North America has the largest market share. The region, particularly the U.S., is characterized by high MOF market penetration and many MOF producers and emerging startups.

