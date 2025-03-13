In Search of Sleep: New Guide to the Most Restful Destinations Around the World

Over half of Americans are seeking a ‘Sleepcation’ in 2025, according to recent KAYAK study

STAMFORD, Conn., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forget counting sheep - 'Sleepcations' are the growing trend for travelers seeking quality rest and relaxation during a trip. According to a recent study by KAYAK, the world's leading travel search engine, 85% of Americans have felt sleep-deprived in the past year and 55% are considering booking a 2025 "sleepcation," or vacations that prioritize quality sleep and relaxation.

Ahead of World Sleep Day, KAYAK is launching a guide to the world's best sleepcation destinations , based on factors such as air quality, noise pollution, proximity to nature, safety and spa availability. With nearly 3 out of 4 of Americans saying they need a vacation this year more than ever, here are the top spots in the world to catch some Z's:

Split, Croatia (think pristine coastlines so beautiful you may think you're already dreaming) Canmore, Canada (think fresh mountain air that will lull you to sleep after a day of hiking in nearby Banff National Park) Andorra la Vella, Andorra (think valley views with literal sheep you can count on your way to a deep sleep)



Looking stateside, here are the top U.S. destinations that fit the bill for a quality snooze:

Leavenworth, Washington (this quaint Bavarian mountain town, like that of a far-off land, is what dreams are made of) Mammoth Lakes, California (with geothermal features and natural beauty, the sandman will see you now) Pigeon Forge, Tennessee (whether enjoying the Great Smokey Mountains or Dollywood, you'll be singing 'Light of a Clear Blue Morning' after a great night's sleep)



"KAYAK's study highlights a growing shift in the way we think about travel. Rest and relaxation are no longer afterthoughts but are becoming the main event," said Dr. Angela Holliday-Bell, sleep specialist, coach and speaker. "By choosing destinations designed for restorative sleep, travelers can reset their sleep patterns, reduce stress, and return home feeling truly refreshed, which is an experience that they are unlikely to get otherwise."

In addition to the guide, KAYAK has also launched a brand new "Sleepcation" filter on KAYAK Explore to help travelers easily discover the most sleep-friendly destinations that they can fly to from their origin airport for the cheapest price. Simply select the "Sleepcations" option under 'Type of Trip' to see where you can fly for the lowest $$ but highest Zzz's.





For more on KAYAK's list of the world's best Sleepcations, ranked head HERE .

Methodology

Full survey and guide methodology can be found HERE .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/efb89531-333e-4c71-8df9-3850ef2f22a7

Sarah Rauth 201-214-8250 srauth@kayak.com

KAYAK Adds "Sleepcation" Filter to Explore Map KAYAK's new filter will help travelers easily discover the most sleep-friendly destinations that they can fly to from their origin airport for the cheapest price

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.