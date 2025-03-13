RENERGEN Begins Commercial Liquid Helium Sales

JOHANNESBURG, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The long-awaited event of filling a helium container with liquid has now taken place, an achievement the Company is pleased to announce. It is being collected by the customer today.

After facing challenges cooling large iso-containers to the extreme temperatures needed for liquid helium storage (-269 degrees Celsius), we've implemented an effective alternate solution. We will now regularly fill smaller Dewars (250-500 litres) with liquid helium. This practical approach will continue until our plant reaches closer to nameplate capacity.

Our team began cooling the vessel on the 13th of March at 9:00 AM and completed the fill in the mid-afternoon.

The quality of both our LNG and liquid helium now exceeds minimum design specifications. We remain committed to increasing production and developing the Virginia Gas Project to its full potential.

Authorised by: Stefano Marani (CEO)

www.renergen.co.za



RENERGEN LIMITED

Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa

JSE Share code: REN

ISIN: ZAE000202610

LEI: 378900B1512179F35A69

ASX Share code: RLT

Mandy Stuart - mandy@renergen.co.za

