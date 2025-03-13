National Music Centre Launches Exhibition Dedicated to International Pop-Punk Legends SUM 41 on March 26

SUM 41’s most epic career highlights captured in new exhibition honouring the 2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees

CALGARY, Alberta, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On March 26, the National Music Centre (NMC) will unveil a new exhibition at Studio Bell, in partnership with The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS), celebrating internationally renowned pop-punk legends SUM 41 as they accept their invitation into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame.





From their early days in Ajax, Ontario to becoming global pop-punk rock icons, SUM 41 has spent close to 30 years delivering All Killer, No Filler anthems. With over 15 million albums sold worldwide, multiple Billboard-charting releases, a Grammy nomination, two JUNO Awards, a Kerrang! Award, several Alternative Press Music Awards, and countless other accolades, SUM 41 has left an undeniable mark on rock history.

Formed in 1996 by founding members Deryck Whibley and Steve Jocz (later joined by Dave Baksh and Jason “Cone” McCaslin), SUM 41 catapulted to fame with their breakthrough debut studio album, All Killer No Filler. A multi-platinum smash, the record propelled them to international stardom almost overnight, and their breakout hit “Fat Lip,” remains their biggest to date. With a fearless blend of rock, punk, pop, and alternative metal, their music became an unapologetic soundtrack of rebellion, resilience, and redemption, capturing both irreverent humour and raw vulnerability in a single album.

Now, as the band prepares to take their final bow from performing live, the National Music Centre is honouring their legacy with a new exhibition packed with rare memorabilia, compelling storytelling, and never-before-seen artifacts, including the original VHS cassette, or "Home Made EPK," that helped land them their first record deal.

"We've kept so many memories over the years – from tour footage and stage outfits to the VHS tape that kicked everything off," said SUM 41 frontman Deryck Whibley. "We can’t wait to see these pieces come together in one place, and we hope fans enjoy this look back as much as we’ve enjoyed the ride."

After wrapping up their final world tour, SUM 41 will take the stage one last time for an unforgettable farewell performance at The 2025 JUNO Awards Broadcast in Vancouver this weekend on March 30, 2025. While the band may be saying goodbye, fans can relive their most epic moments through this special exhibition at Studio Bell.

“SUM 41’s influence stretches far beyond Canada,” said Andrew Mosker, President and CEO of the National Music Centre. “We’re excited to celebrate their legacy at NMC and give fans an up-close look at the band’s journey and rise as global rock icons.”

“SUM 41 has had a global impact on music, and their farewell performance at The JUNO Awards Broadcast will be epic,” said Allan Reid, President & CEO, CARAS/The JUNO Awards. “We’re thrilled to celebrate their career with this exhibition at the National Music Centre that honours their lasting influence on rock music.”

The 2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame Inductee: SUM 41 exhibition is accessible with paid admission to Studio Bell and will run from March 26, 2025 until February 2026.

About National Music Centre | Centre National de Musique

The National Music Centre (NMC) has a mission to amplify the love, sharing, and understanding of music. It is preserving and celebrating Canada’s music story inside its home at Studio Bell in the heart of the East Village in Mohkinstsis (Calgary) on Treaty 7 territory. NMC is the home to four Canadian music halls of fame, including the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Country Music Hall of Fame, the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, and Quebec’s ADISQ Hall of Fame. Featuring musical instruments, artifacts, recording equipment, and memorabilia, the NMC Collection spans over 450 years of music history and innovation. A registered charity with programs that include exhibitions, artist development, performance, and education, NMC is inspiring a new generation of music lovers. For more information about NMC’s onsite activities, please visit studiobell.ca . To check out the NMC experience online, including video-on-demand performances, made-in-Canada stories, and highly entertaining educational content, visit amplify.nmc.ca .

About CARAS

The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) is a not-for-profit organization created to preserve and enhance the Canadian music industry and promote higher artistic and industry standards. CARAS’ mandate is comprised of four key pillars: Educate through our music education charity, MusiCounts, programs and initiatives; Develop emerging artists through mentorship and development programs; Celebrate Canadian artists with year-round JUNO Awards showcasing; and Honour music industry icons through the Canadian Music Hall of Fame. The 54th annual JUNO Awards Broadcast will take place in Vancouver at Rogers Arena on Sunday, March 30, 2025. For more information on the JUNO Awards or The Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) please visit junoawards.ca .

About the Canadian Music Hall of Fame

The Canadian Music Hall of Fame was established in 1978 and recognizes Canadian artists that have attained commercial success while having a positive impact on the Canadian music scene here at home and around the world. Studio Bell, home of the National Music Centre in Calgary, is the physical home to the Canadian Music Hall of Fame collection. NMC works closely with the Canadian Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences (CARAS) to collect and exhibit items within the collection. As the governing body for the Hall of Fame, CARAS makes annual inductions in the artist, industry, and humanitarian categories each year at the JUNO Awards. For more information, please visit canadianmusichalloffame.ca .

SUM 41 photo 2025 Canadian Music Hall of Fame inductees SUM 41.

