RUBIS: Full-year 2024 results - Another year of strong cash-flow generation

Paris, 13 March 2025, 5:45pm

Diversified portfolio at play, with headwinds in Africa offset by strong performance of energy distribution in the Caribbean region

at play, with headwinds in Africa offset by strong performance of energy distribution in the Caribbean region EBITDA of €721m, at the higher-end of the €675-725m guidance range, -3% yoy on a comparable basis, and -10% yoy reported vs a record 2023

Net income Group share of €342m, inside the €340-375m guidance range, -4% yoy on a comparable basis, -3% yoy reported including €83m net capital gain from the disposal of Rubis Terminal 2.03€ proposed dividend per share 1 , to be paid in 2025, up 2.5% vs 2023 - 29 th year of consecutive dividend growth for the Group

including €83m net capital gain from the disposal of Rubis Terminal Cash flow from operations up 18% to €665m in 2024 underpinned by lower working capital needs

underpinned by lower working capital needs Corporate Net Financial Debt to EBITDA ratio 2 of 1.4x at Dec-2024, stable vs Dec-2023 , attesting to the robustness of Rubis balance sheet - Total Net Financial Debt 3 of €1,292m down -5% yoy

, attesting to the robustness of Rubis balance sheet - Total Net Financial Debt of €1,292m down -5% yoy Governance changes: Strengthening of the missions of the Supervisory Board and proposal for the appointment of two new Managing Partners in preparation for the succession of Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou





FY 2024 KEY FIGURES

(in million euros) FY 2024 FY 2023 Var % Var %

(comp. basis) Revenue 6,644 6,630 0% EBITDA 721 798 -10% -3% Net income, Group share 342 354 -3% -4% EPS (diluted), in euros 3.30 3.42 -4% DPS1 2.03 1.98 3% Cash flow from operations 665 563 18% Corporate NFD/EBITDA2 1.4x 1.4x 0.0x Net Financial Debt (NFD)/EBITDA3 1.9x 1.8x 0.1x

On 13 March 2025, Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Managing Partner, commented: “2024 has been a very busy year for Rubis. The Group continued its strong trajectory and managed to deliver an operating performance comparable to the records set over the last two years despite a highly volatile macro-environment combined with specific operational headwinds. Once again, our robust cash flow generation supports our growing dividend policy. I am particularly proud and thankful to all our teams for reaching these figures.

As regards governance, we have worked alongside the Supervisory Board to bring significant improvements to the Company’s Governing Bodies. The Internal Rules to the Supervisory Board have been updated to match market standards. This reflects the continuous improvement mindset of the Managing Partners.

Another important change to our current governance structure will be submitted to our next AGM and consists of the entry of two additional Managing Partners. We are convinced that Marc Jacquot and Jean-Christian Bergeron are the right candidates considering their experience and expertise in complementary areas. I am very enthusiastic at the prospect of working with them at the Management Board and I am convinced Rubis will perfectly tackle new challenges in the coming years.

As we enter 2025, the level of unpredictability of the global economic and geopolitical landscape is not decreasing. However, we remain confident about 2025, leveraging a resilient portfolio, ambitious leadership, and a clear vision. We expect Group EBITDA to reach €710m to €760m in 2025. Dividend, it remains a priority in our capital allocation policy.”

HIGHLIGHTS

New CEO at Rubis Énergie





On 19 December 2024, Rubis announced the appointment of Jean-Christian Bergeron as Chief Executive Officer of Rubis Énergie, the Energy Distribution division of the Group, effective 1 January 2025.

Jean-Christian Bergeron joined the Group in 2019 as Managing Director of the East Africa subsidiaries, based in Kenya. In this role, he led and implemented Rubis Énergie’s strategy, contributing to the Group’s expansion in this key region.

As the new CEO of Rubis Énergie, Jean-Christian Bergeron’s main mission will be to accelerate Rubis Énergie’s growth ambitions by identifying new market opportunities and capitalising on his expertise in the development of the retail network.

Disposal of Rubis Terminal





Following the final agreement signed on 10 April 2024, Rubis completed on 16 October 2024 the sale of its 55% stake in the Rubis Terminal JV (now branded Tepsa) to I Squared Capital.

Rubis received a first payment of €124 million at closing, c. €77 million of which were returned to shareholders through an exceptional interim dividend for 2024 of €0.75 per share paid on 8 November 2024. The remainder of the proceeds will be dedicated to the acceleration of the development of both Energy Distribution and Renewable Electricity Production businesses.

First investor event - Photosol Day unveiling 2027 ambitions





On 17 September 2024, Rubis held its “Photosol Day”, presenting a comprehensive analysis of the evolution of the photovoltaic markets, Photosol’s positioning, and the mid-term ambitions for the Company.

These targets will be achieved building upon 4 pillars: a fertile ground for growth, a well-thought positioning, a well-established firm with unique photovoltaic strengths, a clear roadmap to accelerate product and geographical diversification.

Governance changes Strengthening the missions of the Supervisory Board



As part of its continuous improvement process and following discussions with shareholders, the Supervisory Board undertook an in-depth review of its missions with the Management Board during the second half of 2024.

In light of this work, the internal regulations of the Supervisory Board have been amended to include:

a prior opinion of the Board on important and strategic operations for the Group;

a formalisation of annual information (or at each update) to the Supervisory Board on the Group's strategy on the one hand, and on the budget and its main parameters on the other;

information from the Compensation, Appointments and Governance Committee, on the succession plan for the top management of the Group's branch heads and Rubis’ Management Committee.



Proposal for the appointment of two new Managing Partners in preparation for the succession of Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou







As part of the succession process the founders, Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou, initiated several years ago, the appointment of Jean-Christian Bergeron and Marc Jacquot as Managing Partners -who are not General Partners- from 1 October 2025 is submitted for approval at the upcoming Annual Shareholders’ Meeting. The Supervisory Board and its Appointments Committee have been kept informed throughout this process. These appointments are aimed at ensuring an orderly transition within the Management Board of Rubis.

Marc Jacquot is Group Chief Financial Officer within the Group Management Committee since March 2024, and Jean-Christian Bergeron is Chief Executive Officer of Rubis Énergie, the Group's energy distribution branch, since 1 January 2025.

Gilles Gobin and Jacques Riou intend to step down from their positions within the Management Board after the Annual Shareholders’ Meeting convened to approve the 2026 financial statements, to be held in 2027.

Sustainability CDP extra-financial rating renewed for the 4 th consecutive year



In February 2025, CDP renewed Rubis' B rating for the 4th consecutive year. This once again rewards the Group's efforts and the transparency of its climate policy. Rubis is one of the best-rated issuers by its peers.

Upcoming publication of first Sustainability report (CSRD) including strategy and updated Climate ambitions for 2030





Rubis’ first Sustainability Report (CSRD format) presenting all the key information on environment, social and business conduct will be published at the end of April 2025. This report will notably include a detailed presentation of Rubis’ climate strategy and targets for 2030.

FY 2024 FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

Consolidated financial statements as of 31 December 2024

(in million euros) FY 2024 FY 2023 Var % Revenue 6,644 6,630 0% EBITDA 721 798 -10% o/w Energy Distribution 731 797 -8% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 26 29 -11% EBIT 504 621 -19% o/w Energy Distribution 549 647 -15% o/w Renewable Electricity Production -8 4 -307% Net income, Group share 342 354 -3% EPS (diluted), in euros 3.30 3.42 -4% Cash flow after cost of net financial debt and tax 519 583 -11% Cash flow from operations 665 563 18% Capital expenditure 248 283 -13% o/w Energy Distribution 165 206 -20% o/w Renewable Electricity Production 82 77 6%

After a record 2023 and despite headwinds faced in Africa (Kenya and Nigeria), Rubis delivered a solid performance in 2024 with a €721m EBITDA (-10% yoy) and a €504m EBIT (-19% yoy). Hyperinflation contributed positively to EBITDA and EBIT by 0.6%.

To be comparable year-on-year, this performance needs to be analysed in light of several factors:

Focus on elements to be taken into account to analyse variations on a comparable basis (see Appendix for further detail)

At EBITDA and EBIT levels , FY 2024 includes

Compensation-related impacts (IFRS2, among others): €21m

Advisory fees (strategy and M&A): €5m

Hyperinflation: €(24)m EBITDA ; €(22)m EBIT





FY 2023 included

Compensation-related impacts (IFRS2, among others): €9m

FX passthrough in Nigeria: €(32)m

Refund by the State of the 2022 revenue shortfall in Madagascar: €(11)m

Hyperinflation: €(22)m

When adjusted for these elements, EBITDA decreased by 3% yoy and EBIT by 10%.

Other operating income and expenses reached €86m in 2024, up from €7m in 2023 and include the equity gain from the sale of Rubis Terminal for €89m (before tax).

Share of net income from associates amounted to €7m in 2024, corresponding mainly to the performance of Rubis Terminal over the first quarter, before its classification as held for sale.

Cost of Net Financial Debt (incl. IFRS 16 interest) increased by 14% to €97m vs €84m in FY 2023. This variation is explained by the increase in interest rates Group-wise, and a higher debt at Photosol consistent with capacity in operation increase.

Within Other finance income and expenses, gross FX financial charges reached €47m in 2024, of which €32m were realised over the first-half, vs a very high €105m in 2023. Main contributors were Kenya (€17m) and Nigeria (€12m). The measures put in place over H1 to hedge mechanically the Group’s exposure to Kenyan Shilling and Nigerian Naira have proven efficient.

Profit before tax increased by 2% yoy. Net income Group share decreased by 3% at €342m, impacted, as was anticipated, by the OECD Global Minimum Tax first-time application for €23m for FY 2024.

On a comparable basis and excluding the impact of Rubis Terminal divestment, Net income Group share decreased by 4% over 2024.

Cash Flow from operations for 2024 increased by 18% to €665m, reflecting the strong improvement in working capital in 2024, illustrating a sound inventory management.

Capex reached €248m, down 13% vs FY 2023, of which €82m were dedicated to Renewable Electricity Production, up 6% yoy. The remaining €165m (vs €206m in 2023 when 2 LPG vessels were acquired) were spent in the Energy Distribution business line and are split between maintenance (65%) and growth and energy transition investments (35%).

Impact of IAS 29: Hyperinflation (non-cash impacts)

Rubis has applied IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries (Haiti, Suriname), as defined in IFRS. Adoption of IAS 29 in hyperinflationary countries requires their non-monetary assets and liabilities and their income statement to be restated to reflect the changes in the general purchasing power of their functional currency, leading to a gain or loss included in the net income. Moreover, their financial statements are converted into euros using the closing exchange rate of the relevant period.

IAS 29: Impact on reported data FY 2024 FY 2023 Impact on growth rate EBITDA 24 22 0.6% EBIT 22 22 0.6% Net income Group share - 10 0 -2.8%

FY 2024 COMMERCIAL PERFORMANCE

1. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - RETAIL & MARKETING





Volume sold and gross margin by product in FY 2024

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Adjusted Gross margin(1) (in €m) FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 vs FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 vs FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 vs FY 2023 LPG 1,310 1,279 2% 309 303 2% 309 303 2% Fuel 4,280 4,048 6% 433 449 -4% 433 438 -1% Bitumen 429 391 10% 74 96 -24% 74 65 14% TOTAL 6,018 5,718 5% 815 849 -4% 815 806 1%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.





Volume sold and gross margin by region in FY 2024

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Adjusted Gross margin(1) (in €m) FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 vs FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 vs FY 2023 FY 2024 FY 2023 FY 2024 vs FY 2023 Europe 925 876 6% 220 209 6% 220 208 6% Caribbean 2,267 2,219 2% 328 306 7% 328 306 7% Africa 2,826 2,623 8% 267 334 -20% 267 291 -8% TOTAL 6,018 5,718 5% 815 849 -4% 815 806 1%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.





2024 saw volume increasing across the board from an already high comparable base.

LPG volume was slightly up. The main drivers for growth over the year were Autogas in Spain and France, where recent hybrid systems including LPG developed at an interesting pace. Bulk in France, Portugal and Morocco were also strong contributors, with continued increases in market shares. These strong dynamics were partially offset by softer packed and bulk demand in South Africa. Gross margin grew in line with volume and unit margin remained stable.

volume was slightly up. The main drivers for growth over the year were Autogas in Spain and France, where recent hybrid systems including LPG developed at an interesting pace. Bulk in France, Portugal and Morocco were also strong contributors, with continued increases in market shares. These strong dynamics were partially offset by softer packed and bulk demand in South Africa. Gross margin grew in line with volume and unit margin remained stable. As regards fuel : In the retail business (service stations representing 51% of fuel volume and 55% of fuel gross margin) volume grew by +1% over the year. Gross margin decreased by -10%, driven by : Increasing volume in East Africa , with Kenya, Ethiopia and Rwanda leading the way thanks to the opening of new service-stations. Madagascar also saw significant volume growth over the year, benefiting from optimised inventory management, avoiding product shortage, key competitive advantage. As a reminder, 2023 had seen exceptional elements in Madagascar and in Kenya, leading to a particularly high comparable base on retail gross margins; Activity continued to be very dynamic in the Caribbean , with Jamaica, Barbados, and Guyana performing way above expectations. The situation in Haiti continues to weigh on the global picture. The Commercial and Industrial business (C&I, representing 27% of fuel volume and 25% of fuel gross margin) increased by 4% in volume and 1% in gross margin over the period, led by Guyana and Barbados. The aviation segment (representing 19% of fuel volume and 16% of fuel gross margin) was very dynamic with volume growth reaching +25% over 2024 and gross margin at +14%. This performance was driven by Kenya and by the Eastern Caribbean region, where airlines increased their frequencies, but pressure on margins remained high due to the decrease in Oil price and accrued competition.

: Bitumen volume was up 10% yoy, mainly driven by Togo and South Africa, offsetting the lower demand in Nigeria. When restated for the passthrough of FX impact to customers in 2023, gross margin showed a +14% increase yoy.

In Q4 2024, margins remained stable yoy despite an increase in volume of +7% yoy, illustrating an improving demand for bitumen and a slight recovery of fuel retail distribution in Africa, but continued pressure on margins. The adjustment in the pricing formula for retail distribution in Kenya which was initially expected to take place in the second half of 2024 has not happened in 2024. This delay generates a gap between Rubis inflow and its costs, thereby degrading margins.

2. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - SUPPORT & SERVICES





The dynamics observed since the beginning of 2024 in the Support & Services activity have continued over Q4, leading to a yearly global volume growth of 5% and margins down 10%.

In the Caribbean , the strong momentum in trading activity pursued its dynamic pace with +30% in volume and +26% gross margin over the year, benefiting fully from the two vessels acquired in 2023.

In Africa , the lower level in bitumen shipping activity was under control over the last quarter with a -18% decrease in volume but improved margins (+19%). Over the year, bitumen shipping was down 33% in volume and 5% in margin.

3. RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION – PHOTOSOL





Operational data FY 2024 FY 2023 Var % Assets in operation (MWp) 523 435 20% Electricity production (GWh) 460 472 -2% Sales (in €m) 49 49 1%

Over the year 2024, Photosol installed 88MWp, leading its assets in operation to grow by 20% yoy at 523 MWp. The secured portfolio increased by 22% to 1.1 GWp with 184MWp new projects secured over 2024. The pipeline reached 5.4GWp (+24% yoy). Revenue for 2024 stood at €49m, stable vs 2023 despite portfolio expansion, reflecting the impact of lower spot prices, reducing the level of extra-revenue generated by plants temporarily benefitting from spot price and weather-related disruptions.

FY 2024 OPERATING PERFORMANCE

EBITDA breakdown

(in million euros) FY 2024 FY 2023 Var % Europe 106 100 6% Caribbean 232 227 2% Africa 170 249 -32% Retail & Marketing 508 576 -12% Support & Services 223 221 1% Renewable Electricity Production 26 29 -11% Holding -36 -28 -28% Total Group EBITDA 721 798 -10%

1. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - RETAIL & MARKETING





Looking at the operating performance by region, the dynamics for the year 2024 were as follows:

Europe continues to benefit from its strong LPG positioning (LPG accounts for >90% of regional gross profit) EBITDA increased by 6%, in line with volume and gross margin growth.

continues to benefit from its strong LPG positioning (LPG accounts for >90% of regional gross profit) EBITDA increased by 6%, in line with volume and gross margin growth. the Caribbean region maintained a high level of activity, particularly in the retail and aviation segments. EBITDA increased by 2%, led by Jamaica and Guyana;

region maintained a high level of activity, particularly in the retail and aviation segments. EBITDA increased by 2%, led by Jamaica and Guyana; lastly, in Africa, the difficult operating conditions in Nigeria and Kenya, combined with high volatility in foreign exchange rate in Kenya led to an increased pressure. EBITDA decreased by 32% yoy. When adjusting the 2023 comparable base for the payment by the Malagasy State of the 2022 revenue shortfall in Madagascar (€11m) and the neutralisation of foreign exchange losses in Nigeria (€32m), this decrease reaches -18%.





2. ENERGY DISTRIBUTION - SUPPORT & SERVICES





The Support & Services business recorded EBITDA of €223m (+1% yoy) in 2024. The lower level of activity in the bitumen shipping business was offset by the strong performance of the Caribbean region.

The SARA refinery and logistics operations present specific business models with stable earnings profile.

3. RENEWABLE ELECTRICITY PRODUCTION – PHOTOSOL





EBITDA reached €26m over 2024, down 11% from €29m in 2023, hampered by:

weather-related effects (lower load factor, local hailstorms damaging panels);

decrease in spot prices, thereby downgrading the level of extra-revenue generated by plants temporarily benefitting from spot price;

acceleration of development costs to support Photosol’s future growth.





Power EBITDA4 reached €35.5m for 2024 as anticipated during the Photosol Day.

BALANCE SHEET

(in million euros) Dec-2024 Dec-2023 Var % Net financial debt (NFD) 1,292 1,360 -5% NFD/EBITDA 1.9x 1.8x 0.1x Non-recourse project debt 431 367 17% Corporate net financial debt(1) (corporate NFD) 861 992 -13% Corporate NFD/EBITDA 1.4x 1.4x 0.0x

(1) Corporate net financial debt – excluding non-recourse debt – see Appendix for further detail.





Rubis corporate net financial debt (corporate NFD) reached €861m at the end of 2024, leading to a corporate NFD/EBITDA at 1.4x (stable vs end-2023).

On the back of these strong operating and financial results and a solid balance sheet in FY 2024, the management proposes another increase in dividend per share to €2.03 (+2.5% vs 2023).

OUTLOOK

After a solid performance in 2023 and 2024, the Management Board anticipates the Caribbean region will start to normalise with a slightly lower growth rate in 2025. In Europe, positive operating momentum will continue in the Energy Distribution business. As was announced previously, the acceleration of development costs in the Renewable Electricity Production division will weigh on 2025 EBITDA, paving the way for future growth. The economic situation in Africa remains unstable. The performance of the region is subject to the adjustment of the pricing formula for retail distribution in Kenya, and political decisions taken in Nigeria with regards to the construction of bitumen roads.

Group EBITDA is expected to €710m to €760m in 2025 (assuming IAS 29 - hyperinflation impact unchanged versus 2024).

Below EBITDA, cost of debt is expected to increase in line with Photosol development and FX management is closely monitored in Kenya and Nigeria.

Rubis intends to maintain a disciplined capital allocation policy balancing the use of cashflow from operations between maintenance investments, dividend, and leaving room for sustainable and profitable growth investments, including M&A.

Reminder: Photosol 2027 ambitions:

Secured portfolio 5 above 2.5 GWp

above 2.5 GWp Consolidated EBITDA 6 : €50-55m, of which c.10% EBITDA contribution from farm-down initiatives Power EBITDA 7 : €80-85m Secured EBITDA 8 : €150-200m

: €50-55m, of which c.10% EBITDA contribution from farm-down initiatives

NON-FINANCIAL RATING

MSCI: AA (reiterated in Dec-24)

Sustainalytics: 29.2 (from 30.7 previously)

ISS ESG: C (from C- previously)

CDP: B (reiterated in Feb-25)

Conference for investors and analysts

Date: 13 March 2025, 6:00pm

To access via the audio webcast: https://channel.royalcast.com/rubisen/#!/rubisen/20250313_1

Participants from Rubis:

Clarisse Gobin-Swiecznik, Managing Partner

Jacques Riou, Managing Partner

Marc Jacquot, Group CFO

Jean-Christian Bergeron, CEO of Rubis Énergie

Upcoming events

Q1 2025 trading update: 5 May 2025

General Meeting: 12 June 2025

Q2 & H1 2025 results: 9 September 2025

Q3 & 9M 2025 trading update: 4 November 2025

Press Contact Analyst Contact RUBIS - Communication department RUBIS - Clémence Mignot-Dupeyrot, Head of IR Tel: +33 (0)1 44 17 95 95



presse@rubis.fr Tel: +33 (0)1 45 01 87 44



investors@rubis.fr

appendix

1. EBIT BREAKDOWN





(in million euros) FY 2024 FY 2023 Var % Europe 59 60 -1% Caribbean 190 194 -2% Africa 133 222 -40% Retail & Marketing 382 475 -20% Support & Services 167 172 -3% Renewable Electricity Production -8 4 -307% Holding -37 -29 26% Total Group EBIT 504 621 -19%

2. Q4 FIGURES





Revenue breakdown

Revenue (in €m) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Energy distribution 1,664 1,702 -2% Retail & Marketing 1,411 1,447 -2% Europe 205 198 +3% Caribbean 592 622 -5% Africa 614 627 -2% Support & Services 254 255 -1% Renewable Electricity production 8 8 +2% TOTAL 1,672 1,710 -2%

Retail & Marketing: volume sold and gross margin by product in Q4

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Adjusted Gross margin (in €m) (in '000 m3) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 LPG 345 327 5% 81 76 6% 81 76 7% Fuel 1,084 1,043 4% 112 112 0% 112 112 0% Bitumen 121 85 42% 17 22 -25% 17 15 8% TOTAL 1,551 1,456 7% 210 210 0% 210 203 3%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.





Retail & Marketing: volume sold and gross margin by region in Q4

Volume (in '000 m3) Gross margin (in €m) Adjusted Gross margin (in €m) Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Q4 2024 Q4 2023 Q4 2024 vs Q4 2023 Europe 242 227 6% 59 53 11% 59 53 11% Caribbean 569 568 0% 83 82 1% 83 82 1% Africa 741 660 12% 68 75 -10% 68 68 0% TOTAL 1,551 1,456 7% 210 210 0% 210 203 3%

(1) Adjusted for exceptional items and FX effects.





3. ADJUSTMENTS AND RECONCILIATIONS:





Composition of net debt/EBITDA excluding IFRS 16

(in million euros) Dec-2024 Dec-2023 Var % Corporate net financial debt(1) (corporate NFD) 861 992 -13% EBITDA (a) 721 798 -10% Rental expenses IFRS 16 (b) 56 46 21% EBITDA Photosol prod (c) 31 34 -10% EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod (a)-(b)-(c) 634 717 -12% Corporate NFD / EBITDA pre IFRS 16 & excl. Photosol prod 1.4x 1.4x 0.0x Non-recourse project debt 431 367 17% Total Net financial debt (NFD) 1,292 1,360 -5% NFD / EBITDA pre IFRS 16 1.9x 1.8x 0.1x

(1) Corporate net financial debt – excluding non-recourse debt.





KPIs on a comparable basis

FY 2024 FY 2023 Var % EBITDA (reported) 721 798 -9.6% Hyperinflation - 24 -22 EBITDA (reported) excluding Hyperinflation 697 776 -10.3% Naira passthrough -32 Madagascar shortfall refund -11 Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 21 9 Other 5 EBITDA (on a comparable basis) 723 742 -2.6%





FY 2024 FY 2023 Var % EBIT (reported) 504 621 -18.9% Hyperinflation - 22 - 22 EBIT (reported) excluding Hyperinflation 482 599 -19.5% Naira passthrough - 32 Madagascar shortfall refund - 11 Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 21 9 Other 5 EBIT (on a comparable basis) 509 564 -9.9%





FY 2024 FY 2023 Var % Net income Group share (reported) 342 354 -3.2% Hyperinflation 10 Net income Group share (reported) excluding Hyperinflation 353 354 -0.4% Costs linked to Photosol acquisition 6 M&A-related litigation refund -17 Other -1 Adjusted Net income Group share (reported) 353 342 3.1% Naira passthrough Madagascar shortfall refund -9 Compensation-related impacts (including IFRS 2) 18 8 Other 4 First-time application of OECD Global Minimum Tax 23 Net income Group share (on a comparable basis) 397 341 16.6% Rubis Terminal Last 9 months 2023 -12 Equity gain Rubis Terminal Disposal -83 Net income Group share (on a comparable basis at constant perimeter) 314 329 -4.4%

4. FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Consolidated statement of financial position

ASSET (in thousands of euros) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Non-current assets Intangible assets 113,618 90,665 Goodwill 1,763,436 1,659,544 Property, plant and equipment 1,895,219 1,746,515 Property, plant and equipment – right-of-use assets 248,901 230,764 Interests in joint ventures 29,385 310,671 Other financial assets 127,522 168,793 Deferred taxes 24,687 28,770 Other non-current assets 188,463 11,469 TOTAL NON-CURRENT ASSETS (I) 4,391,231 4,247,191 Current assets Inventory and work in progress 715,790 651,853 Trade and other receivables 871,761 781,410 Tax receivables 30,844 34,384 Other current assets 48,095 42,214 Cash and cash equivalents 676,373 589,685 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS (II) 2,342,863 2,099,546 ASSETS HELD FOR SALE 0 0 TOTAL ASSETS (I + II) 6,734,094 6,346,737





EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (in thousands of euros) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Shareholders’ equity – Group share Share capital 129,005 128,994 Share premium 1,537,708 1,553,914 Retained earnings 1,166,915 948,449 TOTAL 2,833,628 2,631,357 Non-controlling interests 127,739 131,588 EQUITY (I) 2,961,367 2,762,945 Non-current liabilities Borrowings and financial debt 1,333,342 1,166,074 Lease liabilities 220,350 200,688 Deposit/consignment 152,681 151,785 Provisions for pensions and other employee benefit obligations 52,907 40,929 Other provisions 184,542 137,820 Deferred taxes 73,177 83,659 Other non-current liabilities 163,472 148,259 TOTAL NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES (II) 2,180,471 1,929,214 Current liabilities Borrowings and short-term bank borrowings (portion due in less than one year) 635,337 783,519 Lease liabilities (portion due in less than one year) 37,116 38,070 Trade and other payables 863,686 792,512 Current tax liabilities 39,601 25,245 Other current liabilities 16,516 15,232 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES (III) 1,592,256 1,654,578 TOTAL EQUITY AND LIABILITIES (I + II + III) 6,734,094 6,346,737

Consolidated income statement





(in thousands of euros) %

2024/

2023 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 NET REVENUE 0% 6,643,939 6,629,977 Consumed purchases (4,943,668) (4,945,929) External expenses (540,764) (488,810) Employee benefits expense (289,855) (253,739) Taxes (148,659) (143,646) EBITDA -10% 720,993 797,853 Other operating income 2,834 6,740 Net depreciation and provisions (214,617) (189,454) Other operating income and expenses (5,415) 6,222 CURRENT OPERATING INCOME -19% 503,795 621,361 Other operating income and expenses 86,396 7,350 OPERATING INCOME BEFORE SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES -6% 590,191 628,711 Share of net income from joint ventures 6,806 14,930 OPERATING INCOME AFTER SHARE OF NET INCOME FROM JOINT VENTURES -7% 596,997 643,641 Income from cash and cash equivalents 12,828 15,869 Gross interest expense and cost of debt (95,940) (87,858) COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT 15% (83,112) (71,989) Interest expense on lease liabilities (13,463) (12,370) Other finance income and expenses (67,884) (134,409) PROFIT (LOSS) BEFORE TAX 2% 432,538 424,873 Income tax (81,435) (57,860) NET INCOME -4% 351,103 367,013 NET INCOME, GROUP SHARE -3% 342,293 353,694 NET INCOME, NON-CONTROLLING INTERESTS -34% 8,810 13,319

Consolidated statement of cash flows





(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 TOTAL CONSOLIDATED NET INCOME 351,103 367,013 Adjustments: Elimination of income of joint ventures (6,806) (14,930) Elimination of depreciation and provisions 250,269 222,146 Elimination of profit and loss from disposals (89,197) 1,344 Elimination of dividend earnings (708) (363) Other income and expenditure with no impact on cash (1) 14,702 7,623 CASH FLOW AFTER COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX 519,363 582,833 Elimination of income tax expenses 81,435 57,860 Elimination of the cost of net financial debt and interest expense on lease liabilities 96,574 84,359 CASH FLOW BEFORE COST OF NET FINANCIAL DEBT AND TAX 697,372 725,052 Impact of change in working capital* 38,792 (91,682) Tax paid (70,986) (70,752) CASH FLOWS RELATED TO OPERATING ACTIVITIES 665,178 562,618 Impact of changes to consolidation scope (cash acquired - cash disposed) 6,592 387 Acquisition of financial assets: Energy Distribution division (8,291) (3,396) Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (10,210) (8,543) Disposal of financial assets: Rubis Terminal division 124,403 Acquisition of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets (247,862) (283,340) Change in loans and advances granted 13,230 (30,252) Disposal of property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 4,619 6,175 (Acquisition)/disposal of other financial assets (161) (193) Dividends received 6,340 6,111 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO INVESTING ACTIVITIES (111,340) (313,051)

Consolidated statement of cash flows (continued)





(in thousands of euros) 31/12/2024 31/12/2023 Capital increase 8,832 4,096 Share buyback (capital decrease) (25,027) (Acquisition)/disposal of treasury shares (796) 633 Borrowings issued 1,303,894 1,028,541 Borrowings repaid (1,328,075) (1,092,443) Repayment of lease liabilities (41,993) (36,516) Net interest paid (2) (97,384) (81,285) Dividends payable (282,284) (197,524) Dividends payable to non-controlling interests (12,269) (13,993) Acquisition of financial assets: Renewable Energies division (2,827) (14,627) Other cash flows from financing operations 1,065 8,502 CASH FLOWS RELATED TO FINANCING ACTIVITIES (476,864) (394,616) Impact of exchange rate changes 9,714 (70,173) CHANGE IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS 86,688 (215,222) Cash flows from continuing operations Opening cash and cash equivalents (3) 589,685 804,907 Change in cash and cash equivalents 86,688 (215,222) Closing cash and cash equivalents (3) 676,373 589,685 Financial debt excluding lease liabilities (1,968,679) (1,949,593) Cash and cash equivalents net of financial debt (1,292,306) (1,359,908)

(1) Including change in fair value of financial instruments, IFRS 2 expense, etc.

(2) Net financial interest paid includes the impacts related to restatements of leases (IFRS 16).

(3) Cash and cash equivalents net of bank overdrafts.

(*) Breakdown of the impact of change in working capital: Impact of change in inventories and work in progress (41,665) Impact of change in trade and other receivables (38,788) Impact of change in trade and other payables 41,469 Impact of change in working capital 38,792





The Management Board, which met on 12 March 2025, approved the accounts for the 2024 financial year; these accounts were examined by the Supervisory Board on 13 March 2025. The audit procedures and the procedures carried out on the sustainability information are in progress.

1 In addition to the €0.75 exceptional interim dividend paid in November 2024 and related to Rubis Terminal disposal.

2 Ratio excluding IFRS 16 – lease obligations. Debt excluding Photosol SPV project non-recourse debt; EBITDA excl. Photosol prod.

3 Ratio excluding IFRS 16 – lease obligations. Debt including Photosol SPV project non-recourse debt.

4 Aggregated EBITDA from operating PV through electricity sales

5 Includes ready to build, under construction and in operation capacities.

6 EBITDA reported in Rubis Group consolidated financial statements.

7 Aggregated EBITDA from operating PV through electricity sales.

8 Illustrative EBITDA coming from secured portfolio.

Attachment

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.