Aircraft Actuators Market is Rising Exponentially at Rate of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031 | Analysis and Trends

The aircraft actuators market was valued at $14.5 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $24.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.4% from 2022 to 2031.

Aircraft Actuators Market - Region-wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. ” — Allied Market Research

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Allied Market Research published a report titled, " Aircraft Actuators Market by Application (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, Business and General Aviation, Unmanned), by Wing Type (Fixed Wing, Rotary Wing), by Type (Linear, Rotary), by End Use (OEM, Aftermarket): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031." According to the report, the global market for aircraft actuators is anticipated to gain $24.1 billion by 2031, having generated a share of $14.5 billion in 2021, with a noteworthy CAGR of 5.4% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2031. The Competitive analysis, regional study, value chains, key investment areas, top segments, and dynamic market trends are collectively analyzed in the report.Aircraft Actuators Industry Leading Players:Woodward, Inc.Tamagawa Seiki Co., Ltd.itec Aerospace GmbHSafran SASaab ABRaytheon Technologies CorporationNabtesco CorporationMOOG Inc.Liebherr-International AGITT Inc.Honeywell International IncEaton Corporation PlcCurtiss-Wright CorporationAstronics CorporationAMETEK, Inc.𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/2464 Prime Determinants of growth:The global aircraft actuators market is driven by an increase in air travel activities, surge in adoption of electric actuators, growth in demand for fuel efficiency, and rise in operations among commercial aviation. Additionally, continuous technological advancements in aircraft across developing and developed nations and surge in military spendings will offer remunerative growth opportunities for the market in the upcoming years.The commercial aviation segment dominated the market in 2021On the basis of application, the commercial aviation segment contributed to the largest share of more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021 and is estimated to dominate the market in terms of revenue from 2022 to 2031. Also, the same region is expected to showcase the fastest growth with 6.4% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. This is due to the increase in usage of actuators in power transmission and generation systems of commercial aircraft. The unmanned, business and general aviation, and military aviation segments are also analyzed in the report.The OEM segment to witness the fastest growthIn terms of end-use, the OEM segment grabbed the highest market share of more than four-fifths of the total market revenue in 2021 and is expected to dominate the market throughout the forecast timeframe. The same segment would manifest the fastest growth with 5.7% CAGR from 2022 to 2031. The growth is attributed to heightened demand for aircraft from manufacturers due to the surge in air traffic. The report also discusses aftermarket segment.𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭? 𝐈𝐧𝐪𝐮𝐢𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/2464 The fixed wing segment to witness the fastest growth during the forecast periodBy wing type, the fixed wing segment dominated the market share in 2021, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the global aircraft actuators market and is estimated to maintain its dominant status with highest CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to a surge in utilization of fixed wing aviation in the military domain. The report also discusses rotary wing segment.Asia-Pacific to continue its lead position by 2031On the basis of regional analysis, the Asia-Pacific region grabbed the largest market share of more than one-third of the total market revenue in 2021 and will lead the trail from 2022 to 2031. The same region would showcase the fastest growth with 5.9% CAGR throughout the forecast timeframe. The expansion of the market across the region is due to robust demand for air travel across the region and adoption and improvement of aircraft performance systems.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 (𝐏𝐃𝐅/ 𝐄𝐱𝐜𝐞𝐥 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐐𝐮𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐐𝐮𝐨𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐃𝐚𝐭𝐚, 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬, 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬, 𝐓𝐚𝐛𝐥𝐞𝐬, 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐭𝐬, 𝐅𝐢𝐠𝐮𝐫𝐞𝐬) - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aviation-actuator-system-market/purchase-options 𝐒𝐢𝐦𝐢𝐥𝐚𝐫 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐬 𝐖𝐞 𝐇𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐨𝐧 𝐀𝐞𝐫𝐨𝐬𝐩𝐚𝐜𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐃𝐞𝐟𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲:𝐃𝐫𝐨𝐧𝐞 𝐂𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐚 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/drone-camera-market-A11099 𝐍𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐨𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐒𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐫 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/narcotics-scanner-market 𝐀𝐢𝐫𝐜𝐫𝐚𝐟𝐭 𝐖𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐨𝐰 𝐅𝐫𝐚𝐦𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/aircraft-window-frame-market-A31492

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.