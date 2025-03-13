HII is Selected to Support the Nation’s Combat-Ready Force with $182 Million Pilot Training Contract

MCLEAN, Va., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (NYSE: HII) announced today that its Mission Technologies division was awarded a task order valued at approximately $182 million to provide logistics support for U.S. Air Force F-16 pilot training devices.

Under the five-year task order, HII and subcontractor Trident Military Systems LLC will perform engineering maintenance for the U.S. Air Force’s Mission Tactics Trainer Training System Support Center, which supports and sustains F-16 aircraft simulator systems in use by the U.S. Air National Guard, U.S. Air Force Reserve Command and the U.S. Navy.

“Ensuring U.S. Air Force operators have world-class training devices that support training of U.S. Air National Guard fighter pilots is essential to a combat-ready force — a critical component of our national security,” said Michael Lempke, president of Mission Technologies’ Global Security group. “We look forward to applying our proven experience in aviation training, combined with Trident Military Systems’ simulation and training services expertise, to enhance mission effectiveness and pilot safety, and support distributed mission operations.”

Work will be performed primarily in Mesa, Arizona, and will complement HII’s existing contracts, including Distributed Mission Operations (DMO) for F-15 pilot training, the Air National Guard’s Distributed Training Operations Center and the Mobility Air Forces.

An image accompanying this release is available at: http://hii.com/news/hii-is-selected-to-support-the-nations-combat-ready-force-with-182-million-pilot-training-contract/.

“We are pleased to add the Air National Guard F-16 MTT contract to HII’s ever-growing portfolio of U.S. Air Force aviation training programs,” said John Scorsone, Mission Technologies director for modeling training and simulation. “We intend to use our expansive set of DMO test tools recently made available to Air Force Life Cycle Management Center’s Advanced Training Capabilities Program office, which includes our ongoing efforts to achieve full operational capability of Joint Simulation Environment at the Joint Test and Training Center Nellis.”

HII provides high-value engineering and technology solutions for multi-domain training, creating realistic live and synthetic training environments that provide real-world mission rehearsal support.

About HII

HII is a global, all-domain defense provider. HII’s mission is to deliver the world’s most powerful ships and all-domain solutions in service of the nation, creating the advantage for our customers to protect peace and freedom around the world.

As the nation’s largest military shipbuilder, and with a more than 135-year history of advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities extending from ships to unmanned systems, cyber, ISR, AI/ML and synthetic training. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information, visit:

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/b283e032-36fb-470f-894a-b9e9d162c964

