47 North Carolina Main Street Champions Recognized During Annual Conference

Mooresville, N.C.

Forty-seven individuals and organizations will be honored as Main Street Champions at a recognition ceremony on March 13th in Mooresville, celebrating their outstanding contributions to downtown revitalization and community building in 2024. With the addition of this year’s recipients, the North Carolina Department of Commerce has now recognized a total of 962 Main Street Champions since 2000. The ceremony is a key highlight of the annual North Carolina Main Street Conference, the nation’s largest statewide downtown revitalization gathering.

“Main Street Champions are dynamic leaders who drive progress within their communities,” said N.C. Commerce Secretary Lee Lilley. “These visionary individuals identify opportunities for growth and development that transform the fabric of local economies and neighborhoods.”

“Main Street Champions are committed to economic development in our rural communities,” said Kenny Flowers, Commerce’s Assistant Secretary of Rural Economic Development. “They advocate for programs that make our communities the best that they can be.”

“Honoring Main Street Champions is a storied tradition for our annual conference,” said Liz Parham, Director of the N.C. Main Street & Rural Planning Center. “A champion is an exemplary definition of a leader, that plays a key role in creating livable, lovable communities, which epitomizes the theme of this year’s conference.”

The 2024 North Carolina Main Street Champions are:

Michael Ferris - Albemarle

- Albemarle David Smith - Asheboro

- Asheboro Gwendy Michael - Ayden

- Ayden Susan Martello - Belmont

- Belmont Wesley Shook - Brevard

- Brevard Cherryville Public Works and Electrical Department - Cherryville

- Cherryville Jess and Wally Bashlor - Clinton

- Clinton Small Business Saturday Committee - Concord

- Concord Eden Public Works Operations and Facilities & Grounds - Eden

- Eden Kristy Belton - Edenton

- Edenton Heather Sawyer - Elizabeth City

- Elizabeth City Denny and Shannon Lazar - Elkin

- Elkin Eddie and Justin Duszlak - Elon

- Elon C. Phillip Byers - Forest City

- Forest City David Ball - Fuquay-Varina

- Fuquay-Varina Demian Dellinger - Garner

- Garner January Hammond - Goldsboro

- Goldsboro Caroline Gunther - Hendersonville

- Hendersonville Emily Westmoreland - Hickory

- Hickory Downtown Kinston Revitalization Design Committee - Kinston

- Kinston Aaron and Lauren Mathews - Marion

- Marion Aimee Krans - Mebane

- Mebane Ron Mack - Mooresville

- Mooresville Kayla Brown - Morehead City

- Morehead City Starla Hoke and Bobbie McCombs - Morganton

- Morganton Patrick Keenan and Matt Wright - Murphy

- Murphy Lynne Harakal - New Bern

- New Bern Crystal McMillan - Newton

- Newton Trey Snide - Oxford

- Oxford Tiana Thurber - Pittsboro

- Pittsboro Deborah White - Reidsville

- Reidsville Nasir Dukes - Rocky Mount

- Rocky Mount Larry Cole - Roxboro

- Roxboro FAB Festival Committee - Rutherfordton

- Rutherfordton Salisbury Public Works Department - Salisbury

- Salisbury Linda Kelly Rhodes - Sanford

- Sanford Scott Black - Shelby

- Shelby Jim Duffey - Statesville

- Statesville Jeannine Sowers, Joel Sowers, and Robin Bailey - Sylva

- Sylva Liam Gilroy - Tarboro

- Tarboro Troy Public Works Department - Troy

- Troy Stephanie Brown - Wake Forest

- Wake Forest Bill Cummings - Washington

- Washington Jeff Wells - Waxhaw

- Waxhaw Kirk Messer - Waynesville

- Waynesville Ryan Simons - Wilson

- Wilson Patricia Roberson - Zebulon

The N.C. Main Street program is celebrating its 45th anniversary of improving downtown districts from Murphy to Manteo through the proven Main Street Approach™ to revitalization developed by Main Street America.

Learn more about the N.C. Main Street Champions recognition program, and view past honorees, on the N.C. Main Street Conference website.