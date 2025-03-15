Logistics Automation Market – Valued at $49.7 Billion (2020), Projected to Reach $147.4 Billion (2030) at 11.9% CAGR

WILMINGTON, NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES, March 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Automation has revolutionized various sectors in the last few years, including logistics and supply chain management. Automation in these fields uses software tools to streamline operations, improve efficiency, optimize resources, and reduce costs. These technological advancements help businesses meet consumer demands, enhance delivery speed, and gain competitive advantage in the rapidly evolving digital marketplace.Automation has brought significant advantages to logistics businesses by streamlining manual processes, minimizing human errors, and enhancing overall operational efficiency. Moreover, the sets of advanced software tools help inventory managers get real-time visibility into supply chain operations, thereby enabling them to improve customer satisfaction and loyalty. In addition, many companies in this field have started using robotics and other technologies to increase warehouse safety and other logistics operations.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐏𝐚𝐠𝐞𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5810 _________________________________𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬The rise of robotic process automation has transformed the logistics industry with significant outcomes. This technology involves deploying software robots that automate various repetitive tasks such as data entry and order processing. It further reduces manual labor, improves accuracy, and accelerates logistics processes. Furthermore, the integration of AI and ML algorithms into logistics helps businesses analyze huge data sets and reinforces their decision-making skills. They enable them to predict demand, optimize route planning, and streamline operations by identifying changing patterns and variables.On the other hand, the rise of the Internet of Things has helped logistics companies track goods throughout the supply chain in real time. IoT-based devices are equipped with sensors and other connected devices that enable businesses to monitor the location, climatic conditions, and conditions of goods while they are moving through the supply chain. Nonetheless, data analytics has played a key role in the sector by offering meaningful insights from vast amounts of logistics data. By utilizing this information, logistics providers make data-driven decisions and improve overall operational efficiency.The increasing demand for automation among logistics businesses across developing economies such as Asia-Pacific, because of its unparalleled advantages, has boosted the growth of the logistics automation market . According to Allied Market Research, The global logistics automation market was valued at $49.7 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $147.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.9% from 2021 to 2030.𝐇𝐨𝐰 𝐢𝐬 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐝𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐬𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐚𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐢𝐭𝐲?Nowadays, sustainability has become a priority for modern-age businesses, and the rise of automation in logistics helps many companies in this sector meet their environmental goals. Autonomous robots, powered by renewable energy sources, have significantly reduced the carbon footprint of several warehouse operations. These systems also help save energy consumption by optimizing resource use, reducing waste, and improving overall operational efficiency.Furthermore, AI-driven algorithms also help logistics businesses optimize transportation routes for delivery fleets, resulting in diminishing fuel consumption and emissions. With the increasing demand from regulators and consumers to adopt more sustainable practices, logistics automation enables companies to achieve eco-friendly supply chains.𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐜𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞𝐭𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐍𝐨𝐰 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/logistics-automation-market/purchase-options ______________________________________𝐀𝐜𝐜𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐌𝐮𝐣𝐢𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐝 𝐚 𝐣𝐨𝐢𝐧𝐭 𝐯𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐡𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐮𝐟𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐮𝐫𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐞𝐟𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐢𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐲In January 2024, Accenture, a global multinational professional services company, collaborated with Mujin, a major robotics solutions provider, to develop Accenture Alpha Automation. It is a joint venture that is expected to help logistics and manufacturing companies automate their management infrastructure with data-driven solutions. Mujin’s smart robotics platform enables businesses to deploy industrial robotic systems by simplifying advanced settings and integration, such as motion settings and peripheral equipment. Moreover, Accenture Alpha Automation solutions are designed with Mujin’s industrial robotics and automation platform and Accenture’s Industry X, a digital engineering and manufacturing service. Accenture believes that teaming up with Mujin is expected to help its clients gain advantages from AI and robotics to connect data throughout the manufacturing and logistics value chain in the coming period. The firm also envisions offering better solutions to enable its clients to make faster and better decisions and hyper-automate their logistics processes. This further contributes to transforming Japan’s manufacturing and logistics industries.𝐕𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞𝐫𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐒𝐢𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐬 𝐋𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐢𝐜𝐬 𝐭𝐞𝐚𝐦𝐞𝐝 𝐮𝐩 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐧 𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧In October 2024, Vanderlande, a material handling and logistics automation company announced its acquisition of Siemens Logistics, an international partner for innovative and high-performance solutions. With this agreement, Vanderlande aimed to boost its position within the extended logistics market by offering baggage and cargo handling, and digital solutions for airport operations in the coming years. According to the company, this acquisition is expected to enhance customer value by offering greater service with synergistic technological development. According to Andrew Manship, the president and chief executive of Vanderlande, Siemens’ innovative business model is predicted to help the company provide a wider range of solutions and services, enabling it to address emerging challenges more effectively.𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝐌𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐈𝐧𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐦𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐁𝐞𝐟𝐨𝐫𝐞 𝐁𝐮𝐲𝐢𝐧𝐠 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5810 __________________________________𝐄𝐧𝐝𝐧𝐨𝐭𝐞Logistics automation is powerful for businesses in the industry looking forward to enhancing efficiency, minimizing costs, and improving customer satisfaction. Logistics automation is powerful for businesses in the industry looking forward to enhancing efficiency, minimizing costs, and improving customer satisfaction. The rapid integration of modern technologies and data analytics into logistics operations has optimized supply chain management processes and provided real-time insights into various logistics operations. Moreover, continuous advancements in industry 4.0 technologies and advancements in robotics technologies are anticipated to open new possibilities across the sector in the years to come. 