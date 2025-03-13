PALTmed & LTC ACO Launch Value-Based Care Joint Alliance

Collaboration aims to encourage and empower long-term care providers’ participation in value-based care

KENNETT SQUARE, Pa., March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medical Association (PALTmed), the leading medical specialty society dedicated to supporting clinicians in post-acute and long-term care (PALTC) settings, and LTC ACO, the longest-serving Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the long-term care setting, have launched the Value-Based Care (VBC) Joint Alliance. This collaboration aims to help long-term care and assisted living providers engage in Medicare’s value-based care programs, enhancing care quality, maximizing shared savings opportunities, and increasing provider participation in models such as the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP).

Advancing Value-Based Care in Long-Term Settings

Despite the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) aim to transition 100% of Medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries into value-based care services by 20301, long-term care providers continue to face participation challenges due to financial, operational, and technological barriers. Through the VBC Joint Alliance, PALTmed and LTC ACO will work to close this gap by providing the essential tools, resources, and expert guidance to help long-term care providers succeed in value-based care, including Medicare Shared Savings Program ACO participation. PALTmed selected LTC ACO as its charter ACO collaborator due to the ACO’s expertise in the long-term care setting - having generated over $130 million in savings since 2018.

Collaborative Efforts to Drive Success

The VBC Joint Alliance will provide exclusive access to a comprehensive online library featuring expert-driven clinical and operational guidance tailored for long-term care providers. Key success factors include beneficiary attribution, quality enhancement, and improved clinical and cost performance. To support providers in these areas, the VBC Joint Alliance will offer specialized educational resources and practical tools to drive success in value-based care. Developed by LTC ACO and PALTmed, this exclusive content will equip LTC providers and clinicians with the strategies needed to succeed in Medicare’s value-based care programs. Additionally, industry experts will be available to provide guidance and support for ongoing program implementation.

Strengthening Provider Engagement & Quality Care

This VBC Joint Alliance highlights the power of combining both clinical and proven ACO program expertise to empower long-term care providers, enhancing both clinical and operational excellence within value-based care models.

Rajeev Kumar MD, FACP, CMD, President, PALTmed:

“At PALTmed, we are committed to developing skilled, compassionate clinicians and leaders who deliver goal-aligned care across post-acute and long-term care settings. Through interprofessional collaboration, evidence-based clinical guidance, and strong advocacy, we strive to enhance quality, support our members, and improve outcomes for patients, residents, and families.”

“LTC ACO remains dedicated to supporting providers in their transition to value-based care,” said Al Shaine, President of LTC ACO. “This alliance highlights the importance of synergy within the post-acute and long-term care industry, offering providers the knowledge and resources they need to thrive.”

About LTC ACO

LTC ACO is the first Accountable Care Organization (ACO) in the United States dedicated to long-term care facility residents. LTC ACO began participating in the Medicare Shared Savings Program (MSSP) in 2016 for Medicare beneficiaries who reside in long-term care facilities. Visit ltcaco.com to explore opportunities for participation.

About Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medical Association (PALTmed)

Post-Acute and Long-Term Care Medical Association (PALTmed) is the only organization of its kind providing high-quality resources and education to the interdisciplinary team working in PALTC settings, including medical directors, attending physicians, nurse practitioners, physician associates, consultant pharmacists, and doctorly-prepared clinicians. PALTmed’s goal is to support its diverse membership, respond to its interests, establish practice standards, and encourage professional advancement for all. For more information, visit paltmed.org.

Through its Certified Medical Director (CMD) credentialing program, PALTmed upholds excellence in medical leadership within PALTC. Committed to advancing high-quality, compassionate care, PALTmed fosters professional development, evidence-based clinical guidance, and advocacy to enhance outcomes for patients, residents, families, and healthcare teams. Visit paltmed.org to learn more.

1 CMS.gov Innovation Center Strategy Refresh

Media Contact: Nerida Brennan MediaInquiry@genesishcc.com 610-925-1001

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.