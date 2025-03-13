Powered by School Food Professionals Awards Announces Winners

Six California school food programs have been recognized for their excellence and commitment to providing fresher, healthier meals for kids throughout the state

LOS ANGELES, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Powered by School Food Professionals , a first-of-its-kind public-education campaign that puts a spotlight on the skill, creativity and commitment of School Food Professionals working to improve school meals for kids across California, announces today the six winners of the Powered by School Food Professionals Awards : Azusa Unified School District, Marysville Joint Unified School District, Nevada City School of the Arts, San Diego Unified School District, San Luis Coastal Unified School District and Upland Unified School District.

Supported by the Chef Ann Foundation, the Awards celebrate outstanding school meal programs in six categories: Best Original Recipe, Best Scratch-Cooked Adaptation, Best Farm to School Recipe, Best Take on a Culinary Trend, Best Culturally Relevant Recipe and a community-driven recognition, the Community Choice Recipe.

“We were inspired by the incredible participation and creativity showcased in the Awards competition,” said Mara Fleishman, CEO of the Chef Ann Foundation. “The dedication of these skilled professionals is driving real progress in the movement for better school food in California. We are honored to celebrate their achievements and shine a spotlight on the winning districts that are setting new standards for fresher, healthier and tastier school meals.”

The six winning programs, and their recipes, were named in the following categories:

Best Original Recipe – San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Thai Basil Lentil Burger

Best Scratch-Cooked Adaptation – Azusa Unified School District, Chicken Wings

Best Farm to School Recipe – Nevada City School of the Arts, Whole Wheat Penne Pasta

Best Take on a Culinary Trend – Upland Unified School District, Vegan Lemon Blueberry Breakfast Bar

Best Culturally Relevant Recipe – San Diego Unified School District, Birria

Community Choice Recipe – Marysville Joint Unified School District, Kickin’ Kiwi Chicken Chili Verde

The winners were recognized this week at an exclusive celebratory luncheon hosted by renowned Chef Suzanne Tracht at her award-winning Jar Restaurant in Los Angeles. Winners’ recipes were showcased on a tasting menu and served to distinguished guests, and they also received personalized awards in honor of their impact. For more information about the Powered by School Food Professionals Awards, and for an in-depth look at the winning programs, visit www.schoolfoodpros.org/awards .

About Powered by School Food Professionals

Powered by School Food Professionals is a first-of-its-kind public-education campaign that puts a spotlight on the skill, creativity and commitment of School Food Professionals working to improve school meals for kids across California. Over the course of a year, the campaign will take Californians behind-the-scenes to show how these professionals are planning, preparing and cooking fresher, healthier, tastier meals for more kids across the state. Powered by School Food Professionals is managed by 501(c)(3) nonprofit Chef Ann Foundation through a grant provided by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office and in partnership with the State of California. This effort has received tremendous support and guidance from a steering committee comprised of California-based leaders across school food, labor, education, agriculture, nonprofits and philanthropy. For more information, visit: www.schoolfoodpros.org .

About Chef Ann Foundation

Chef Ann Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit working to ensure that school food professionals have the resources, funding, and support they need to provide fresh, delicious, scratch-cooked meals that support the health of children and our planet. Learn more at www.chefannfoundation.org/ .

