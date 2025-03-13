World Masters Athletics to Host Its First-Ever Indoor Track and Field Championship in the USA

World Masters Athletics Indoor Championships 2025 Logo WMACi 2025 - Indoor Track, Alachua County Sports and Events Center

MONTE CARLO, MONACO, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Monaco, March 13, 2025 – Masters athletes from nearly 100 countries are preparing to compete at the World Masters Athletics (WMA) Indoor Track & Field Championships, set to take place in Alachua County, Florida, from March 23-30, 2025. With approximately 4,000 participants, including athletes, officials, volunteers, and spectators, the event promises to be a spectacular showcase of athletic excellence.“Come join the celebration! Be inspired by the incredible performances of athletes aged 35 and older as they push their limits, chase lifelong dreams, break world records, and compete for the medals that hold the highest significance in masters athletics,” says Margit Jungmann, WMA President.Championship Highlights• Olympic-Caliber Competition – The event will feature 26 former Olympians, 68 WMA World Record Holders, and multiple WMA Best Athletes of the Year.• Meet the WMA Ambassadors – Ten WMA Ambassadors will engage with fans at special events, made possible by Karhu USA, the championship’s exclusive clothing sponsor.• Engaging Fan Experiences – Spectators will have opportunities to interact with WMA Ambassadors through style vignettes held throughout the week. The full event schedule will be available at wmaci2025.com.A Championship to RememberThe Alachua County Local Organizing Committee (LOC) is dedicated to delivering an unforgettable experience for all attendees.“The Alachua County Local Organizing Committee (ACLOC) has been fully committed to plan, organize and deliver a championship that will exceed participants’ expectations. “We’re confident all who join us will depart with a truly memorable experience, given all that we have in store throughout championship week. I would like to thank all our event partners — Alachua County, Florida, Celebration Pointe, Viking Companies, Visit Gainesville, RADDSports, and Gainesville Sports Commission”--says ACLOC Director, Stephen Rodriguez.Media InquiriesJournalists and photographers are invited to request interviews with masters athletes and event organizers. For additional media information, please contact WMA/LOC representatives as listed in this release. Media accreditation is accessible via https://wmaci2025.com/media-accreditation/ About World Masters AthleticsWorld Masters Athletics (WMA) organizes, regulates, and promotes premier athletic competitions for athletes aged 35 and older, at all levels of ability. WMA fosters a spirit of healthy competition, global camaraderie, and lifelong athletic achievement. Learn more at world-masters-athletics.org.About the Local Organizing CommitteeThe Alachua County Local Organizing Committee (ACLOC) is a non-profit corporation created to serve as the WMACi25 Local Organizing Committee. This community-based effort is made possible by the commitment and dedication of Alachua County, Florida; Celebration Pointe; and Viking Companies, and is supported by Visit Gainesville, Alachua County, RADDSports; and the Gainesville Sports Commission. The Local Organizing Committee is comprised of individuals from Alachua County and the United States.Media Contacts:ACLOC: Stephen RodriguezStephen@raddsports.com+1.850.320.0401

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.