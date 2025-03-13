D-ETF Expands Stock Listings Tradable with USDT

D-ETF is Constantly Adding New Stocks to Provide Worldwide Access to Traditional Assets by Utilizing Blockchain-Powered Trading

Berlin, Germany, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- D-ETF, a leading blockchain-powered trading platform, is advancing traditional stock trading by enabling investors to buy and sell shares of publicly traded companies using USDT. This initiative could help eliminate traditional barriers, offering seamless, borderless access to stock markets worldwide while maintaining the security and efficiency of blockchain technology.

Stocks are among the most well-established and widely recognized asset classes that provide investors with ownership in publicly listed companies. D-ETF enhances accessibility for traders by enabling fractional ownership and making stock investments more inclusive and efficient.

Key Benefits of Stock Trading with USDT on D-ETF:

Fractional Ownership – Investors can purchase partial shares, reducing the cost of entry into high-value stocks.

– Investors can purchase partial shares, reducing the cost of entry into high-value stocks. No Fiat Conversion Hassles – Trade stocks directly with USDT, avoiding complex bank transfers and currency exchanges.

– Trade stocks directly with USDT, avoiding complex bank transfers and currency exchanges. Increased Accessibility – Global investors can participate in the stock market without requiring a traditional brokerage account.

– Global investors can participate in the stock market without requiring a traditional brokerage account. Enhanced Security – Blockchain ensures transparent, tamper-proof transactions with instant settlement.

“With stock trading using USDT, we are redefining how people invest in traditional equities by making them more accessible and efficient through blockchain technology,” said Joel Felice Kuck, CEO of D-ETF. “This expansion aligns with our vision of bridging traditional and decentralized finance to empower investors worldwide.”

D-ETF continues to push the boundaries of financial innovation, ensuring that traders have access to a seamless and diverse investment ecosystem. Discover the latest stock offerings at www.d-etf.com and follow D-ETF’s X account.

About D-ETF

D-ETF is an advanced all-in-one trading platform that bridges traditional financial markets with blockchain technology, offering a diverse range of assets, including stocks, ETFs, indexes, and cryptocurrencies. Designed for both retail and institutional investors, D-ETF eliminates the need to manage multiple brokerage accounts and crypto exchanges, providing a seamless investment experience. With a vision of financial accessibility for all, the platform prioritizes security, efficiency, and innovation, while continuously expanding its offerings to include real-world asset tokenization and new investment opportunities.

