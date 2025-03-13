Bitsgap Expands Backtesting Capabilities and Reports $3.7M Investment in LOOP Bot

Unlocking New Trading Potential with Extended Historical Data and Rapid Bot Performance Growth

Bitsgap, the leading all-in-one trading automation platform, is excited to announce two major updates that enhance user experience and trading opportunities. The company is expanding its backtesting capabilities, extending the historical data range by an additional year.

Bitsgap’s LOOP Bot, a unique position trading bot known for its ability to earn in two currencies simultaneously, has witnessed explosive growth as clients have invested over $3.7 million in the last month. This surge in adoption has also driven a substantial rise in overall trading volume on the platform, showcasing growing trader confidence in automated strategies.

“The remarkable growth in LOOP Bot usage highlights the demand for intelligent, automated trading solutions that adapt to market volatility. We are thrilled to see our users leveraging LOOP Bot to maximize their trading potential,” added Sergey Gustun, Tech Product Owner at Bitsgap.

Understanding market trends and testing strategies with historical data is crucial for traders looking to maximize profits. Bitsgap also is expanding its backtesting range, providing users access to an additional year of historical market data. This enhancement empowers traders with deeper insights and a more comprehensive analysis of their trading strategies before deployment.

“We are constantly improving our tools to help traders make informed decisions. Extending the backtesting range by another year gives users a broader perspective in evaluating their strategies,” said Max Kalmykov, CEO at Bitsgap.

With these developments, Bitsgap continues to solidify its position as a leading trading automation platform, empowering traders with cutting-edge tools to optimize their strategies and capitalize on market opportunities.

About Bitsgap

Founded in 2016, Bitsgap has grown into one of the leading crypto aggregators, connecting with over 15 exchanges and serving a community of 600,000+ traders. Bitsgap offers a cloud-based, automated crypto trading platform equipped with a comprehensive suite of manual and automated trading tools, including smart orders, trading bots, and portfolio and risk management features. The company takes particular pride in its trading bots—DCA, GRID, and LOOP—which have delivered impressive returns in the crypto market.

