XRP Whales Move Quickly To ExoraPad $EXP Presale Amid Ripple-SEC Developments

CORK, Ireland, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Excitement is building rapidly within the XRP community as Ripple inches closer to resolving its highly publicized lawsuit against the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). With Ripple expected to file a pivotal appellate brief by April 16, 2025, investors are anticipating a major positive shift in XRP’s regulatory status.

In response to these promising developments, savvy XRP whales aren't just accumulating XRP itself, they're also swiftly securing positions in ExoraPad , an innovative AI-driven launchpad built on the XRP Ledger (XRPL).

Ripple's Regulatory Breakthrough Boosts XRP Sentiment

Analysts predict that Ripple’s lawsuit with the SEC could soon conclude favorably, effectively removing major obstacles to XRP’s mainstream adoption.

As the case potentially nears resolution, XRP’s bullish outlook is clearer than ever, prompting whales to explore high-growth opportunities within XRPL’s expanding ecosystem.

One standout opportunity that’s quickly catching the eye of large XRP holders is ExoraPad, thanks to its unique integration of AI technology.

ExoraPad Revolutionizing XRPL Launches with AI

ExoraPad stands out as the XRPL’s first-ever AI-enabled IDO Launchpad, dedicated to bringing rigorously vetted Real-World Assets (RWAs), Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks (DePIN), and high-tier blockchain initiatives directly to investors.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, ExoraPad streamlines project assessments, dramatically reducing risks while enhancing overall investor confidence.

The AI system meticulously evaluates critical aspects such as market viability, project sustainability, and team credibility, ensuring only top-quality ventures receive backing.

XRP Whales Rush into EXP Token Presale

Since launching its EXP token presale, ExoraPad has seen an explosive response, rapidly crossing 20% of its 40,000 XRP soft cap within mere hours.

This remarkable initial success clearly demonstrates strong community trust and positions ExoraPad as a key growth catalyst within the XRP ecosystem.

Why $EXP Token is a Must-Have

The EXP token provides substantial value to holders through several powerful utilities:

Fee Sharing: $EXP token holders will get 70% of the fees accrued from the ExoraPad Launchpad.

Gain priority investment opportunities in carefully vetted, AI-backed projects. Attractive Staking Incentives: Earn passive income through lucrative staking rewards designed to reward long-term holders.

Earn passive income through lucrative staking rewards designed to reward long-term holders. Active Platform Governance: Directly influence ExoraPad’s project direction and funding decisions through decentralized governance mechanisms.

With a capped supply of only 100 million tokens, scarcity combined with growing demand positions EXP for significant value appreciation.

Participate in the EXP Presale—Secure Your Spot Early

Joining the EXP token presale is straightforward:

Set Up an XRP-Compatible Wallet: Use secure wallets such as Xaman for effortless transactions.

Use secure wallets such as Xaman for effortless transactions. Purchase XRP Tokens: Buy XRP from trusted exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit and fund your wallet.

Buy XRP from trusted exchanges like Binance, Coinbase, or Bybit and fund your wallet. Participate in the Presale: Visit https://exorapad.com/presale , and send XRP to secure your allocation.



Tokens will automatically be airdropped to your wallet post-presale, making the entire process seamless.

Leading the AI Launchpad Revolution on XRPL

ExoraPad is perfectly positioned to lead the growing sector of AI-powered blockchain launchpads. With proven demand demonstrated by swift presale participation, ExoraPad has all the ingredients needed to redefine blockchain fundraising on XRPL.

A New Era for XRP with ExoraPad

As XRP's ecosystem matures, platforms like ExoraPad play an essential role in fueling the next wave of blockchain innovation. Investors who join early not only benefit from favorable token prices but also become integral to shaping the platform’s promising future.

Don’t miss out on XRP’s next big chapter—secure your EXP tokens now!

Learn More About ExoraPad

Contact:

Noah Walsh

hello@exorapad.com

