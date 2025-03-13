Clear Street Launches 24/6 Trading

Latest Launch Illustrates Accelerated New Product Roll Out

NEW YORK, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clear Street , (“Clear Street”, “the Company”) a cloud-native financial technology firm on a mission to modernize the brokerage ecosystem, today announced a connectivity partnership with Blue Ocean Technologies, LLC (BOT), a capital markets fintech leader in global trading and data, to expand Clear Street’s market services for after-hours trading. Clear Street has expanded to 24-hour, 6-day trading capabilities further enhancing liquidity access and risk management for its global client base. Today’s announcement is the latest in Clear Street’s roll out of new products and features, following the recent launch of OCC Cross-Margin, which allows futures and options traders to consolidate margin requirements and improve capital efficiency.

Andy Volz, Chief Commercial Officer of Clear Street, commented, "We are rapidly expanding our platform with new products and services that give our clients greater flexibility and efficiency to navigate the global markets. The launch of 24/6 trading is a direct response to our clients' needs, and our ability to roll it out quickly showcases the strength of our technology platform. This new product illustrates our commitment to delivering innovative, client-first solutions that provide seamless, uninterrupted market access around the world.”

By connecting directly to the Blue Ocean ATS platform, Clear Street offers after-hours execution through a continuous FIX session — with minimal downtime throughout the week, allowing for around-the-clock trading access.

Clear Street’s institutional and active trading clients can now trade National Market System (NMS) securities including stocks, ETFs and ADRs overnight, with trading hours running from: 8:00 PM to 4:00 AM Eastern Time, Sunday through Thursday (ending early Friday morning at 4:00 AM ET).

About Clear Street:

Clear Street is modernizing the brokerage ecosystem with financial technology and services that empower market participants with real-time data and best-in-class products, tools and teams, to navigate capital markets around the world. Complemented by white-glove service, Clear Street's cloud-native, proprietary product suite delivers financing, derivatives, execution and more to power client success, adding efficiency to the market and enabling clients to minimize risk, redundancy and cost. Clear Street’s goal is to create a single platform for every asset class, in every country and in any currency. For more information, visit https://clearstreet.io .

