France Luxury Travel Market to Witness Huge Growth 2021-2030 | KENSINGTON TOURS, ASIA.FR, BEACHCOMBER TOURS

France Luxury Travel - Absolute luxury travel segment is projected to contribute with highest market share during the forecast time period.

The France luxury travel market size was valued at $4,210.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% to reach the market size of $53,636.5 million by 2030. ” — Allied Market Research

The France luxury travel market size was valued at $4,210.0 million in 2020 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 20.4% to reach the market size of $53,636.5 million by 2030. The adventure & safari segment dominated the France luxury travel market, accounting for majority of the share in 2020. Luxury travel services cover most desirable and premium experience in terms of luxurious accommodations, convenient transport facilities, and authentic travel experience.The France luxury travel market is segmented on the basis of type of tour, age group, and type of traveler. Based on type of tour, the market is categorized into customized and private vacations, adventure and safari, cruise/ship expedition, small group journey, celebration and special event, and culinary travel and shopping. Based on the age group the market has been categorized into 21 to 30 years, 31 to 40 years, 41-60 years, Above 60 years. Based on type of traveler, the France luxury travel market is classified into absolute luxury, aspiring luxury, and accessible luxury.

By type of tour, the adventure and safari segment holds majority of the France luxury travel market share. The segment is expected to continue its leading market position, during the forecast period, owing to the increased interest of people to explore new and exciting experiences while traveling.Based on the France luxury travel market forecast by age group, 41-60 years segment is estimated to be the fastest growing market in the overall luxury travel market. However, the 21-30 years segment was the fastest growing segment in 2020. The growth of this segment can be attributed to growing aspiration of travel and luxury through social media.Based on the France luxury travel market analysis by type of traveler, the absolute luxury is the largest and the fastest growing segment in the luxury travel market. The growth of this segment can be attributed to growing affinity of luxury travel among the affluent travelers in France.

The key players in the France luxury travel industry are Abercrombie & Kent LtdCox and Kings LtdTUI GroupVoyageurs Du MondeAsia.FrBeachcomberKuoniVoyages ConfidentialPonantPrestige VoyagesKey Findings Of The StudyBy type of tour, the adventure & safari segment dominated the France luxury travel market, accounting for majority of the share in 2020.Based on the age group, the 41-60 years segment dominated the overall marketBased on the type of traveler, absolute luxury travel segment is projected to contribute with highest market share during the forecast time period.The culinary travel and shopping segment in the France luxury travel market is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR throughout the forecast.

