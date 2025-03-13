EXP expands its growing footprint to Latin America

MONTREAL, March 13, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- EXP, a global engineering, architecture, design and consulting firm, is expanding its presence throughout Latin America. The continued growth reaffirms EXP’s commitment to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional service to clients worldwide.

EXP’s operations in Latin America will be led by recently promoted Orlando Rodríguez, Vice President, Latin America. In his new role, Orlando will focus on Latin American markets, identifying business opportunities primarily in Colombia, Peru and Panama.

Orlando has over 31 years of experience in geomatics and land management, including 15 years dedicated to international project management. He has completed several major projects in Senegal, Madagascar, Ecuador, Colombia, Panama and Canada. At EXP since 2023, Orlando has quickly won major contracts on two continents and has set up project teams composed of several hundred experts. He is responsible for international geomatics projects.

"Latin America presents a strategic opportunity for EXP. As we expand, it is important to have the right people. Orlando has technical experience and knowledge of the local market to make him a key player in our continued growth strategy. We are committed to diversifying our business relationships and promoting our culture internationally," says Julie Beauséjour, Senior Vice President, International.

EXP continues to grow with projects in over 10 new countries in 2024. EXP currently has over 90 offices in North America, an office Bogota, Colombia, and two new offices Saudi Arabia.

Learn more about International Development at EXP.

About EXP

With a mission to understand, innovate, partner and deliver, EXP provides engineering, architecture, design and consulting services to the world’s built and natural environments.

Our heritage dates back to 1906, when the earliest of EXP’s predecessor companies started its engineering infrastructure practice. Since then we have grown to a full-service, multidisciplinary firm delivering projects and solutions to clients and communities around the world. Today, thousands of creative professionals across EXP work together to deliver extraordinary experiences year after year.

For more information, visit www.exp.com .

Media contact

Mireille Simard

EXP | Communications Manager

t : +1.819.300.7161 | e : mireille.simard@exp.com

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.