Judge Reich to Retire

South Central Judicial District Judge David E. Reich has announced that he will retire effective June 6, 2025 in a letter to Governor Kelly Armstrong. Governor Armstrong's letter to Chief Justice Jon Jensen of the North Dakota Supreme Court, relating to the retirement and judicial vacancy, is included below. Judge Reich has served the South Central Judicial District #1 since 2006.

Judge Reich was appointed as District Court Judge by Governor John Hoeven in 2006 for the South Central Judicial District #1 located in Bismarck, ND. He was elected in 2008, and re-elected in 2014 and 2020.

Born in 1956; Judge Reich is a native of Jamestown, ND. He received his Bachelor's of Administration from the University of North Dakota in 1979. He attended the University of North Dakota School of Law receiving his Juris Doctor in 1982 and was admitted to the N.D. Bar on October 11, 1982. He was a law clerk at the North Dakota Supreme Court from 1982-1983. Judge Reich worked in private legal practice in Bismarck, ND, from 1983 until his judgeship in 2006.