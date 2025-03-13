K-Beauty Hair Care Brand Lilyeve Officially Launches Growturn on Amazon in the United States

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, March 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bitelab is pleased to announce the launch of its acclaimed haircare brand Lilyeve on Amazon in the United States. Lilyeve, a respected leader in South Korea’s beauty industry, specializes in advanced solutions for hair loss, and its introduction to the U.S. market marks a significant milestone in the company's international expansion strategy.The flagship product, Growturn , is a hair-loss treatment serum specifically developed to meet the unique needs of women facing hair loss issues. Having already achieved substantial success in South Korea - with over one million units sold and ranking as the number one product in the hair care category at a prominent national drugstore - Growturn has since expanded to markets in Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia, receiving widespread acclaim for its effectiveness and ease of use.At its core, Growturn is formulated using third-generation Houttuynia cordata (heartleaf) exosome technology, featuring three patented ingredients scientifically proven to help combat hair loss. Complemented by a cooling menthol component, this powerful serum can effectively regenerate scalp cells, optimizes hair growth conditions, reducing hair loss, and soothes scalp irritation.One key differentiator for Growturn is its thoughtful product design, featuring an integrated 76-tip gentle brush applicator. This design allows for direct application to both dry and wet hair without discomfort, ensuring an easy and hygienic experience free from residue. Users benefit from the serum’s lightweight, non-greasy formulation, experiencing a comfortable application suitable for everyday use."We aimed to eliminate the discomfort and stickiness commonly associated with traditional hair-loss treatments,” states a Lilyeve representative. “Growturn not only offers convenience and comfort but also targets the root causes of hair loss, delivering a professional-grade scalp care experience from the comfort of home."Lilyeve's Growturn has undergone rigorous clinical testing, demonstrating a 75.6% reduction in hair loss and a 31.7% reduction in scalp heat among users, leading to visibly thicker and healthier hair. Moreover, Growturn is fragrance-free and incorporates naturally sourced ingredients such as cistus flower and white edelweiss, making it gentle enough for daily use, including on sensitive scalps.Growturn is now available for purchase through Amazon, reflecting Lilyeve’s commitment to providing customers in the United States with convenient access to high-quality, professional hair care solutions.Please visit https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0DXPGSDZJ for more information.About BitelabBitelab is dedicated to creating lifestyle-enhancing products guided by its core philosophy, "Offer What Customers Really Matter." Its brand, Lilyeve, has become a trusted expert in the field of haircare in South Korea and continues to expand its presence globally, serving customers in Japan, Southeast Asia, and now the United States. Bitelab remains focused on innovation and customer satisfaction, continually striving to deliver products that genuinely enhance lives.

