Canadian Hearing Services Launches Quick Access: On-Demand Sign Language Interpreting

Toronto, ON – March 13, 2025 – Canadian Hearing Services, Canada's leader in accessibility services, is thrilled to announce the launch of Quick Access: On-Demand Sign Language Interpreting (Quick Access), a groundbreaking solution designed to bridge communication gaps for Deaf and hard of hearing communities.

Since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services has remained steadfast in our mission to break down barriers by providing innovative and accessible services. Quick Access offers immediate access to professional sign language interpreters anytime, anywhere, via a simple, user-friendly online platform. For workplace, customer service, or healthcare-related needs, this new service ensures that people who rely on sign language for communication can connect in real-time, without delay.

"Our mission at Canadian Hearing Services has always been to ensure that Deaf and hard of hearing people have access to the tools, resources, and services they need to live their lives fully," said Chantal Graveline, Vice President of Programs and Services. "With the launch of Quick Access, we are taking a bold step forward in supporting the Deaf communities by providing them with the ability to communicate without barriers, wherever they may be."

Canadian Hearing Services is excited to partner with VIA Rail to bring Quick Access to their Ottawa station. “VIA Rail is dedicated to creating an accessible and inclusive environment for everyone. As part of this commitment, the company is actively working to remove barriers for people with disabilities," said VIA Rail's accessibility team. "Quick Access is an excellent initiative that supports this mission by providing a more convenient and seamless experience for sign language users and by contributing to our goal of ensuring everyone can travel with confidence and ease."

Quick Access is designed to meet the needs of modern businesses, offering a fast and efficient way to connect with ASL (American Sign Language) and LSQ (Langue des Signes Québécoise) interpreters in just minutes. Whether it's for appointments, work meetings, or emergency situations, the service ensures that communication is seamless and accessible.

Canadian Hearing Services has long been the trusted leader in promoting accessibility and inclusion. Building on an 85-year legacy of professionalism, expertise, and unparalleled care, Quick Access leads the way in ensuring all Canadians have equal access to the communication tools they need to succeed.

For more information, visit www.chs.ca/QuickAccess.

Media Contact:

Lisa Flowers

Manager, Corporate Communications

Canadian Hearing Services

Email: media@chs.ca

Phone: (647) 327-1344

About Canadian Hearing Services:

We empower lives. Proudly Canadian since 1940, Canadian Hearing Services is the country’s leader in accessibility, programs, services, education, and products that enable the Deaf and hard of hearing community to overcome barriers to participation. Building on 85 years of experience, we deliver leading-edge accessibility solutions, clinical and social services. Our team is committed to upholding the highest standards, as recognized by Accreditation Canada's Exemplary Standing. We offer scholarships to students in need across the country, and we are the largest nonprofit organization in Canada funding research that improves the quality of life for Deaf and hard of hearing people, through CHS Global Partnerships.

Name: Lisa Flowers Email: lflowers@chs.ca Job Title: Communications Manager

Legal Disclaimer:

